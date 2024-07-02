Silverstone is the home of many teams that have their base of operations in the United Kingdom. Among them is Williams, one of the historic teams in the championship. For the home race, the Grove team has decided to pay homage to all the team members with a special livery.

The FW46 driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will in fact undergo a touch-up at the rear, as the engine cover will display the colours of the United Kingdom flag, where the names of all 1005 members of the team will also be written.

A sign of thanks and appreciation that Williams wanted to dedicate to all those who, at the Grove headquarters, at the bases in New York and London and on the various race tracks during the world championship, work tirelessly to bring the team back to the top ten, with the hope of returning to the top.

Despite difficult years, especially from an economic point of view, the team tried to survive, then welcoming the arrival of Dorilton Capital, with which came important funding that allowed the team to begin not only to acquire new staff, but also to strengthen the technical structures by updating the various systems.

“I am proud of Williams, it has a strong connection with the United Kingdom. That’s why I want to show the world how proud we are of our roots and our journey. There is no better way than by embracing that today is Williams, that is the 1005 team members with the colors of the United Kingdom flag. I think there is no better way to represent it”, explained James Volwes, Team Principal.

Their names will be incorporated into the red, white and blue bonnet design that crowns a week of special events and activities for Williams’ home race. A fitting and necessary tribute, also to remember the role of all the staff who are trying to make the English team grow every day, despite a difficult start to the season due to the weight problems encountered with the new single-seater.

The work of reducing the weight of the chassis, in fact, led the engineers to be late with other aspects of the car, which is why the FW46 ended up not only above the minimum mass imposed by the FIA, but also heavier than last year’s car. Behind the scenes, the team has already started the “weight loss” program for the car, which saw the first updates debut at Imola. In Monaco, a track where the weight effect counts less, Alex Albon was able to score the first points of the season for Williams, an aspect that allowed him to move out of last place where at the moment only Sauber remains, still stuck at zero points.

The home-race celebrations will continue after the race, as Williams heads to the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, a highlight of the British summer season. F1 drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, Team Principal James Vowles and F1 Academy member Lia Block will all get behind the wheel of the 1982 Drivers’ Championship-winning FW08.