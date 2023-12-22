There are still about ten days left until the start of the new year, but the Formula 1 teams are already looking towards 2024 and the presentation dates of the new single-seaters.

The first to announce the date on which the new car will be unveiled was Ferrari, which during the Christmas lunch with the media set the big day as Tuesday 13 February. However, on Friday two other dates were confirmed to keep in mind in view of the next championship, namely those of the presentations of Sauber and Williams.

As anticipated by Motorsport.com, the Swiss team, which will take on a new identity starting next season after losing its main sponsor Alfa Romeo, will unveil the new car on February 5th at an event to be held in England. It will be an important moment for the Hinwil team, which among other things should present a revised car in its forms, given that it will change its philosophy to try to resolve the weak points that have repeatedly forced it to fight at the back in 2023, in particularly those linked to the overall load in fast corners.

After a disappointing season, which ended in ninth place in the constructors' standings and with only 16 points scored, Alessandro Alunni Bravi explained: “Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's, because we think there are some limitations in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will have a completely new car, from the chassis to the suspension, everything, all the areas.” Although it will not be the first creature born completely under the technical direction of James Key, who arrived in Hinwil last September after leaving McLaren, the project has already received some input from the British engineer.

However, Sauber, which will soon also reveal the full name with which it will face the 2024 championship, will not be the only one to kick off its season on February 5th. On the same day, in fact, Williams will also begin its world championship with the classic “Season launch”, although it is not yet clear whether the car will be shown directly or just the livery waiting for the car to then make its debut on the track during a filming day, exactly as happened in previous years.

This will be an important season for the Grove team, given that behind the scenes they have been working hard on the 2024 single-seater for over half the year, so much so that they stopped the development of the 2023 car early to focus exclusively on the next championship. It will also be the first car created under the direction of James Vowles, who took command of the team in the role of Team Principal at the beginning of this year, with the aim now of at least reconfirming the seventh place in the constructors' championship obtained in 2023. Furthermore, joining Vowles will also be Pat Fry, who recently arrived in Grove to enrich and improve the technical staff of the Grove team.

The presentations communicated so far: