Formula 1 often focuses on innovation, on the latest technological trends, also to attract manufacturers and make the world champion circus increasingly attractive and engaging. From a human point of view, however, it is a world that is not so open, tending towards the recycling of the same people who pass from one role to another, from one team to another.

James Vowles, the new Williams team principal, thinks this way, who arrived in Grove to restart the British team after the farewells of Jost Capito and François-Xavier Demaison which took place at the end of 2022.

Since his arrival, Vowles has sought to solidify the team’s management structure by signing Pat Fry, Alpine’s former technical director. In addition to the experienced Shepperton native engineer, professionals from other leagues have come to the Grove. Vowles’ goal is to refresh the team and it doesn’t matter that the experience of the newcomers in Formula 1 is almost absent.

“There are people here who are already in our organization who come from the WEC, Formula 2 and other championships. Examples are limited, I would say, but they definitely need to be done,” Vowles told Motorsport.com.

“There are sectors of aerodynamics that do not come from a motorsport context. That’s okay. We are interested in people who understand the flow dynamics and who know how to work with this style of responsibility and with open and sincere communication”.

“in fact, I believe that to some extent we end up recycling [persone] always too much within the sport”.

Pat Fry, Alpine F1 Team Chief Technical Officer, at the press conference Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vowles is living up to his vision. The arrival of Frederic Brousseau, former aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney, is just one of many examples.

“There is a very good management team, although some individuals have no motorsport experience. But I am always convinced that diversity of thought leads to a better structure globally and that is what we have.”

“When you get into specialist subjects like aerodynamics, you have to be careful about mixing them with Formula 1 aerodynamics. These are very specific ways of working. But a mixture of things is not a bad thing.”

Williams’s idea, since Vowles arrived, is to have an important management structure, which can empower all company employees. This, at least in part, follows the modus operandi already proposed by Mercedes over the last decade.

“We have to grow everywhere within the team. I think this is the first aspect, the most important one. I strongly believe that the foundations can be laid thanks to some of the most brilliant engineers that exist in this country [l’Inghilterra] and in other countries”.

“This is the basis. It is necessary that managers know how to empower individuals and allow them to grow. So we need to create structures that are valid on both sides”.