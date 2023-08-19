James Vowles has taken up a stimulating challenge: to take the reins of Williams, try to get it out of the last (often last) position in the Constructors’ standings and create a long-term plan that can allow the Grove team to grow and have a bright future, free of question marks.

Leaving Mercedes after 8 years of undisputed triumphs to move on to what has often been the rear light of the world champion Circus requires a certain amount of courage, but also an equal amount of ambition and self-confidence, not to mention the one towards the ownership of the team itself .

Vowles weighed everything in, he wanted a top-notch job and he got it. Then he implemented the plan that will have to bear fruit, but not in the short term. Williams closed the first half of the 2023 World Championship in seventh place, in cohabitation with Haas F1. An important result, which could consolidate during the second half of the year.

But Vowles looks further. Not to 2024, but to the last season of the era of these single-seaters and the first of the new one, 2026. The goal is to arrive as ready as possible when everyone will start again from scratch, or almost so, with the intention of making the the steps to the team and bring it back to more suitable positions, given the glorious history it has had.

“My interest is not related to this season or even next. My interest is to put structures and systems in place for 2025-2026 and beyond,” said Vowles.

“The reason why I explain this to the whole organization and say it publicly is this: it’s so easy, because this is F1, to get caught up in the moment and do everything possible to improve in the present, instantly. But if if you sacrifice even a small part of the future, you are doing the wrong thing”.

James Vowles, Williams F1 team principal Photo by: Alister Thorpe / GP Racing

This is an important change of philosophy in the Williams house. The team lived from day to day for several seasons, at least until 2020, when Dorliton took over the team and opened a new course.

“What the team has been very good at doing for many years is focus on the present. And the present only makes you good for a very short period of time. But then you fall again.”

“Other teams are also doing a great job in the medium term, but if you do a very, very good job in the long term, you take a quantum leap. That leap is consolidated over a longer period of time.”

“Treat it like running endurance training. The training will pay off. Even if you stop running for two weeks, you will still be there. You can do sprints and for a certain amount of time you will be absolutely fantastic at sprints. if you stop, the result will be just as quick. It’s about setting the pace for the long term.”

The team’s long-term preparation, however, shouldn’t affect 2023 or even next season. The team has high expectations at tracks where high speed will be needed such as Monza, but also at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The goal is to consolidate the current seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“With the car we have, on race weekends we will always do our best to score every possible point. Our philosophy shouldn’t preclude anything in the present.”

“What rules it out, however, is that if they gave me the choice of whether to put even just one millisecond more on this year’s machine or invest in the future, my decision would be very clear.”