When Williams unveiled the FW43B last year, many were puzzled. The livery chosen by the team’s graphics department, in fact, wanted to pay homage to the glorious past of the team by recalling the blue, white and yellow colors that between the 80s and 90s wore some of the most successful single-seaters made by the team.

The result, however, did not have the desired effect and the first impact seemed that of a rather messed up job.

In Williams they seem to have learned their lesson and for 2022 the livery of the car that this year will be entrusted to Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon should be decidedly different.

In fact, in a video shared on their social profiles, the two drivers were filmed discovering the look of the new car for the first time. The surprise reaction was more marked in the former Red Bull than in Latifi.

“I like it” were Albon’s first words when he saw the new design. “It’s a simpler color scheme.” The rest of the Anglo-Thai driver’s statements were then bipped to prevent him from anticipating too many details on the new livery.

More composed, however, Latifi: “She is different, fresher! I think I used this same word last year too, but I think it fits more this year’s livery. She’s really cool and I think she’ll look good in pictures. “

“There is a new color that I really like and I think it brings out some very nice features of the car.”

To find out the livery that will be adopted by the team founded by Sir Frank we will have to wait until February 15, but the hope is that for the occasion we can at least see a real car and not a showcar with a 2022 livery as happened yesterday for the Red Bull presentation.

Fans and insiders deserve more respect and these farce presentations are likely to drive away the hard core of fans.