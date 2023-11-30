On the eve of the last round in Abu Dhabi, Williams presented itself with the real possibility of managing to achieve seventh place in the constructors’ standings, a result which, before the start of the season, seemed beyond even the most optimistic expectations.

Although the steps forward were evident already in Bahrain, a track that helped express some of the best qualities of the FW45, on the other hand it was clear that there were also other teams from which a concrete step forward was expected. Haas had brought few updates in 2022 with the following season in mind, Alfa Romeo had changed the concept in the hope of solving some weaknesses of the C42, as had AlphaTauri, which had suffered from poor aerodynamics and a chassis that was still too heavy.

However, over the course of the year we have seen the merits and limitations of the respective packages. The VF-23 remained underperforming for a long time, so much so that the team chose to completely change its philosophy during the current season, in order to already have references for 2024. The AT04, however, disappointed in the first part of the championship , to then be reborn in the last part of the championship, partially climbing up the rankings. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, suffered above all in qualifying and, in those few events in which it really managed to make a difference on the flying lap, it was not always able to deliver in the race, as in Hungary.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Alex Albon, Williams FW45

And it is precisely on this last point that Williams was able to make the difference, i.e. in realizing opportunities, especially with Alex Albon. During the year the FW45 proved to have some clear and clear strengths, such as performance on straights or in sections with wide open throttle, but also a good tire warm-up phase, which on several occasions allowed beat their rivals in qualifying. Likewise, these aspects also played an important role in the race, such as in Canada or Monza, events in which the Anglo-Thai driver managed to exploit the good qualities of aerodynamic efficiency on the sprints to keep his opponents behind him .

All this allowed the Grove team to present themselves at the last Grand Prix of the season with the possibility of achieving seventh place in the constructors’ championship, even though the AlphaTauri threat was extremely real, given the growth shown in the final part of the championship. Although Williams was unable to score points, also thanks to a negative qualifying with a lap canceled due to track limits, the eighth place obtained in the race by Yuki Tsunoda was not enough for the Faenza team to reverse the fortunes of the standings.

Commenting with satisfaction on the final result, Vowles explained that, although the increase in prize money resulting from a better position in the standings was more than welcome, even more important is the fact that the team was able to hit the mark objective in order to set a target for the future as well. It is important to keep in mind, in fact, that Williams stopped the development of the FW45 quite early in order to be able to concentrate on the 2026 single-seater, the car on which it had placed most of its attention.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Alex Albon, Williams FW45

“Probably the most important thing is that it lays the foundation for the team, that they have something to build on now. You waste time in the wind tunnel and it’s not the financial element that we’re particularly concerned about. But what I wanted them to do [i membri del team] it was to stand up and say: this is the beginning of our journey. By the way, there’s no going back from here. This is a new standard in fact,” explained Vowles, underlining how reaching seventh place can be a stimulus for the future.

“We have to remember that we stopped development before any other team on the grid and then I asked the team to please finish seventh. And to do so, as a matter of points, tells me that we made the right decisions and that the team worked very well together to get to where we are. We can’t ignore the fact that AlphaTauri was leading the race with the strategy they chose, and they were fast. So, finishing ahead of them [in classifica] It’s a source of pride for me.”

“At the beginning of the year seventh place would have exceeded all our expectations, but also in the middle of the season. I am very proud of what the team did, which certainly exceeded expectations.”

Photo by: Francois Tremblay James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

Although the estimated prize of 9 million dollars for seventh place will not represent a turning point for Williams, which needs far greater investments to return to fighting for the most noble positions in the ranking, according to the Team Principal this result has a broader meaning for team owners Dorilton Capital.

“It’s always good to have money in your bank account. But I’ve been very open and public about the fact that we’re throwing away, in terms of losses, tens of millions. But we’re here to invest, to get back on the front lines, regardless of the cost. short term, whatever the short-term cost… What [questo premio in denaro] does is help me when I go behind the scenes to ask for an extra 100 million dollars, which are the numbers we’re talking about. This is why it makes a huge difference”, added Vowles. Beyond the performance of the car, in fact, the Grove team must also make up for an important gap in infrastructure, an aspect in which significant investments have been lacking over the years.