The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola will host the first European Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season. It will be the debut in the Old Continent of the new ground effect single-seaters, after the tests carried out at the end of February at Montmelò in Barcelona.

After the first three races, the arrival of F1 in Imola immediately raised a question related to the curbs of the Emilian track. The 2022 single-seaters, adopting the ground effect as the main source of aerodynamic load, must necessarily run with the bottom very close to the asphalt to try to have an acceptable level of downforce (porpoising permitting).

In the past, 2021 included, the riders made a lot of use of the curbs of the Imola track, even though they were more aggressive than those encountered in the first three seasonal outings. For this reason, also to avoid situations like the one passed by Mick Schumacher in Jeddah, the approach to the curbs could be much more cautious than what we saw last year.

A senior engineer told Motorsport.com: “If you look at last year’s race start, when Lewis Hamilton had to pass the curbs at Turn 1 to avoid colliding with Max Verstappen, with this year’s cars. it would have seriously damaged the bottom of his car. “

Xevi Pujolar, head of track engineering for the Alfa Romeo Racing team, agreed that the drivers will be asked to be very careful about how they approach the curbs of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

“The approach to the curbs is something that we will have to take into consideration. It can be a limiting factor in some circumstances. We will have to be careful about how to set up the car and how much track we want to use. It is really necessary to be careful in certain parts of the track. track, because if we do have any damage, it could have a big impact on the weekend “.

On the other hand, there are those who, like Kevin Magnussen, think that the Imola curbs do not represent a problem. According to the Dane, the Haas is a competitive car, so although the curbs may represent an extra thought for teams and drivers, the VF-22 should also adapt well to the Emilian track.

“The cars are lower and stiffer this year, so the passage on the curbs is certainly more difficult than it was until last year. We’ll see, I hope that whatever challenge we face, we can still be competitive. I think ours car is strong all-round, so we should be fine. “