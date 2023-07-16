We are talking about 2026 engines in a scenario that is already defined by a written and approved regulation. Despite this, there are many dissonant voices, a sign that the vision for the future is not yet so clear and there may be important points of friction.

One of the topics that can break the table are ecological fuels. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, in the extraordinary interview given to our Roberto Chinchero, gave the guidelines that everyone shares, even if underneath there are divided topics on the subject of petrol.

“There is little talk about it, but it is an issue that we are trying to regulate to prevent it from becoming a clash of the titans. We could have made another type of choice, that is, if we have a single supply of tires why not introduce just one supply of fuel? We have decided to leave the field open so as not to block the technological relationships that have linked teams and motorists to companies in the sector for many years”.

“We introduced the single supply in F.2 and F.3 because it marries the philosophy of the categories, but Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, a technological training ground in which there must also be this type of research, a challenge useful and preparatory for the great challenges of mobility”.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA president, with Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Domenicali is aware that an element of discussion may be hidden behind the scenes because the F1 regulation leaves the door open to both e-fuel and biofuel:

“Our task will be to define a development window within which fuel producers will be able to operate, we cannot leave the field totally free otherwise we would run the risk of unbalancing the values ​​in the field. But, I repeat, this will be an important game, the companies are understanding that potentially the Formula 1 program can give them the possibility to patent new technologies”.

The manager of Imola touched on the thorny subject delicately, aware that it could become divisive. The Constructors involved in F1 have sponsorship and technical agreements with the oil companies, so the Circus takes great care in avoiding expelling very important GP partners from the world both from a financial and performance point of view.

In the current regulation, the FIA ​​has provided for the homologation of petrol and lubricants, prohibiting their development and research in order to cool down their costs. The effect is that the various fuels have reached similar performance values, so the topic does not trigger discussions or controversies as in the past, just as there is less talk of engines except for problems of reliability and not power.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

With the Net Zero objective, the game is destined to reopen, if only that there are Manufacturers oriented towards the development of e-fuel and others towards biofuel due to links with their respective oil companies who are investing in one direction rather than the other. According to rumors, Petronas is betting on biofuel, while Aramco is making huge investments in e-fuel, dragging along Exxon Mobil, while Shell is still in a decision-making phase.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that in the study phase of the power units of F1 2026, engine manufacturers are carrying out parallel studies with the different solutions because the two fuels have chemical properties and non-comparable performance. What does all this mean? That to arrive at a synthesis between the two petrols, a sort of Balance of Performance must also be achieved in F1.

The fear is less peregrine than one might think: the GP world has so far kept away from this risk which has hit the Endurance World Championship and all the GT and Touring car championships in general, but with a view to achieving a balance between the two fuels it will be necessary to talk and discuss because we will no longer talk about kg of petrol to be stowed in the tank, but about available energy…