Baku, Azerbaijan.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez loves Azerbaijan. The Baku urban track has become one of his favorites for being the Formula One driver with the most podium finishes since 2016, with four (third place twice, second place once and on another occasion he took victory).

The Mexican rider who promised his fans to return to Mexico the day he is world champion, will return to the circuit in a week to forget the bad taste caused by the Australian Grand Prix to seek his second victory of the year and in Azerbiaijan.

Two of the podium finishes recorded by Sergio Pérez occurred in his cycle as ‘driver’ for the former Racing Point team, -currently Aston Martin-. The first time we saw ‘Checo’ on the podium, he finished in third position, in the 2016 Grand Prix, two years later he repeated.

Later driving for the Red Bulls ‘Checo’ Pérez celebrated his first victory in Azerbaijan at the same time as becoming his first victory with Red Bull Racing, while, in his last drive, in 2022, the Jaliscian finished in second place.

In this 2023 we see Sergio Pérez enjoying the season despite the criticism he has received from former drivers and Formula One specialists. At the moment he is concentrating on second place in the world tournament behind his teammate, Max Verstappen.

It is the best start for ‘Checo’ Pérez in the ‘Gran Circo’. He debuted with a second place finish in Bahrain, took the checkered flag in Saudi Arabia and finished fifth in Australia after a horrendous weekend in which he started from the back of the grid.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 30 at 05:00 (Mexico time) 04:00 (Culiacán time). Sergio Pérez has 54 points in the drivers’ championship.