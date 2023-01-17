F1 will have only 23 races, will not hold the Chinese Grand Prix

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 17, 2023, 02:13 PM
The Formula 1 announced that it will not replace the Chinese Grand Prix, that will not be held for the fourth consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic coronavirusand that, therefore, the calendar for the next 2023 season will have 23 races.
In December, when the appointment in China was cancelled, F1 left open the possibility of finding a replacement to reach 24 races, in what would have been the longest calendar in the history of the competition, but, finally, not it has been like that
This decision leaves a gap in the calendar from April 2, when the Australian GP race is held, to the 28th of that same month, when the Azerbaijan GP starts.
A season that will start on March 2 at the Sakir circuit (Bahrain) and in which the Dutch max verstappen (Red Bull) will defend the world champion crown that he won for the second consecutive year.
The Mexican Sergio Pérez remains in Red Bull and the Spanish Carlos Sainz in Ferrari, while said weekend will mark the premiere in a Grand Prix of his compatriot Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin.
EFE
