The technical regulation on the 2026 power units has now been established and the manufacturers have begun the work of study and analysis. Audi has made no secret that the first unit to be produced by the brand with the four rings will go into motion at the end of the year.

The strong controversies that had prompted Ferrari not to sign the agreement on the 2026 engines are long gone, even if an important point of discussion still remains that has not yet been defined. We are referring to e-fuel, the synthetic fuel that will have the task of powering the next generation F1 engines, given that the power units currently in use will be homologated until the end of the 2025 season.

What is the drop point on carbon neutral? It seems that an agreement has not yet been found whether to define a single supplier that serves all the manufacturers or whether, instead, to leave an open field of research that could entice manufacturers to produce a fuel that can be evolved in pursuit of performance, but not Alone.

The promoter of Formula 1 would be pushing to go in the direction of the single supplier, while the producers of e-fuel (it is not certain that they have to be oil companies like Aramco) would like their hands free to have the possibility of developing petrol, aiming to the innovation that could have a direct impact on new generation endothermic engines that will be specifically designed to power the cars that will still be able to go on the market.

The engine manufacturers and, more generally, the F1 teams, fear that with a possible single supplier, the possible savings deriving from a standard product that is the same for everyone could be eroded by the exit from the Circus of the big oil companies (Shell, Petronas, ExxonMobil, BP) who contribute their generous sponsorships to bolster team budgets.

Since it is a sensitive issue in the definition of a Formula 1 with a green vocation, the topic has been treated with a grain of salt for now, even if the engine makers would like to work in the right direction.