Vienna, Austria.- Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing bossgave support to Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez after recovering in British Grand Prixafter a frustrating classification in silverstone who knocked him out very early for the fifth consecutive time in this Formula One campaign.

“Right now, he is second in the championship and has extended his lead over Fernando Alonso. We have a good car, but we need to make sure that both cars are in contention. ‘Czech’ Perez He needs an arm around his shoulder, we will take care of supporting him so that he recovers as quickly as possible,” he said in statements published by the Motorsport.com site.

After his participation in the British track, the CEO of the energy drink company was asked if he would give the opportunity to the Australian, Daniel Ricciardowho occupies a delegate position upon leaving the team McLaren prior to this season.

“It’s going to be great to see him back in a car.” Red Bull and see what it can do, where it is. Both on the pace and mentally, physically and also to get feedback on this car. I think it’s a good opportunity for him to get behind the wheel of a car that he just won.”

Sergio Pérez aboard his car

Twitter Sergio Perez

And I add that for Red Bull Racing remove ‘Checo’ Pérez to give a seat to Daniel Ricciardo “It’s not something that’s in our plans, that’s for sure, but it was right to give him the opportunity this year to stay within the team and keep him in the sport. It would have been a loss to the sport for him to disappear.”

He pilot of Oceania He said weeks ago that he would go back to driving one of the Red Bull would be “A fairy tale. Honestly, the end of the fairy tale would be to end my career here if I can do it all my way.”