Indeed, provided Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez aren’t hit by a dose of bad luck in the second half of the season, he could become the first ever Formula 1 car to finish a championship unbeaten.

But if the RB19 is leaving others in its wake, Red Bull’s perception of its car is markedly different.

Indeed, Red Bull does not see the RB19 as a standout car, which has delivered something super spectacular. It’s simply a car that performs well in all areas.

As Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Wache told Motorsport.com: “It’s averagely good throughout, which means making a good car.”

“It’s not very good in one aspect. We think it’s good because we’re faster than the others, but basically I’d say we didn’t do a fantastic job. We did a good job.”

“I was more surprised by the others, who didn’t do as good a job, I would say. That’s why our expectations were different from the beginning of the year.”

“I don’t want to be modest or anything, but when you see that some teams are able to gain a second a lap in three races, it means that if you put things together, the result will be decent. Two years of development aren’t necessary.” .

The forecast for 2023

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

Although Red Bull finished the 2022 season in top form, winning 10 of their last 11 races, the team feared they would be dropped back into the pack this year.

He believed the combination of a change in fund regulations, Mercedes getting busy with the zeropod concept and Ferrari focusing early on its 2023 car would leave it facing a three-way fight for the title.

Being unstoppable and winning every race so far was certainly not something he thought about.

“We didn’t anticipate this,” Wache explained. “We expected to find ourselves in the middle of the fight for victory with two teams, Mercedes and Ferrari”.

“We thought our lead at the end of last year was not strong enough. And the rule change, with the raising of the base and the kick line, would have brought these teams back into vogue.”

“Then the loss of performance that we thought we had over the winter, especially after October with the reduction in wind tunnel time, would have made it difficult to get success. So yeah, it was a surprise at the start of the season.”

A better compromise

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

Red Bull’s level of dominance this year has both rivals and observers scrambling for answers as to what the Milton Keynes-based outfit has got right with the RB19.

And, as time goes on, there seems to be more and more consensus that there isn’t a single super element that stands out. Indeed, the RB19 is only, as Wache put it, “average good” in every single area.

It seems to be more about how the whole package of the car works holistically: aerodynamics (for both downforce and drag), ride, handling, suspension and set-up.

Some have pointed to Red Bull’s historic lead in vehicle dynamics as an aid at this time, but Wache isn’t entirely convinced.

He instead thinks the reality is that the RB19 stands out because the compromises required to make current ground-effect cars fast are fewer for his car than for others.

“I don’t think we understand more than others, I think we have a compromise maybe better than others,” he said.

“I think everyone more or less understands that the influence of mechanical grip is starting to be greater than in the past, and stiffness plays a big part in that.”

“Then the link between the aerodynamic characteristics and the way you have to handle the car is greater than before. Furthermore, the regulations have eliminated some (inert) dampers which were very useful and would be even more so with this type of car but we don’t have any more.”

“I think the way we developed the car allowed us to get a better compromise. But it’s not because we understood better.”

The penalty in the wind tunnel



Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The particularly impressive aspect of Red Bull’s lead this year is that it has been maintained despite the team facing the disadvantage of being severely restricted on aerodynamic testing.

The combination of the lead in the constructors’ championship and the further 10% reduction in light of the breach of the 2021 budget cap means that Red Bull has had to work on the development of the RB19 in a much more limited way than it would have liked.

It currently gets 63% of current baseline figures, compared to Mercedes with 75% and Aston Martin with 80%. McLaren, having not scored many points before June 30, scores 95%.

While on the one hand the disadvantage of not having an equal number of wind tunnel tests available to that of the opponents is evident, on the other Wache suggests something interesting: awareness of the deficit has forced the team to be more careful and tactical in his approach.

“In our situation, to be honest, it’s definitely a disadvantage,” he explained. “But it’s an advantage to push the team to make sure they don’t explore unnecessary things.”

“The efficiency of what is examined needs to be reviewed, whereas it wasn’t so much before.”

“It also helps us to be hungry, because in the team and especially in the technical team we don’t understand if we receive this type of penalty, because we did a good job.”

“They take it as a personal attack, so they’ll do an even better job and the motivation will be even higher. I think that’s an advantage.”

Weaknesses



Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although the RB19 has won every race it has contested so far this season, things have not been easy everywhere and it is clear that the challenge of opponents is still important.

Red Bull is certainly not sitting idly by, as they say there are weaknesses that need to be addressed if success is to keep coming.

When asked if there were any problems with the car that kept him up at night, Wache replied: “Everything wakes me up at night! I think the team is good because we are still realistic. With other teams you don’t take anything for granted.”

“I think that in the case of high downforce, and in particular very high downforce like in Budapest and Monaco, our weaknesses show up. Also, in qualifying and at low speed.”

“I think some teams have a better compromise than ours and this is an aspect we need to improve on.”

And it is precisely this down-to-earth attitude that leaves Wache skeptical about hailing the RB19 as one of the greatest F1 cars of all time, even if it were to become statistically the most successful.

“I don’t think so,” he said of one of F1’s best projects ever. “Maybe we’ll realize that next year, because I hope next year’s car is better than this one in absolute terms.”

“The success of the car is fantastic, but I think it’s a combination of the car and the driver. Also, it’s all the hard work since 2014, rebuilding the team, bringing in new people, the new organization and everything together has created what we have now. It didn’t come in an instant, or by accident.”