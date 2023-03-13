2023 started in the worst way

On 2 September McLaren will celebrate its 60th year of foundation and to celebrate this anniversary it has as known renamed its single-seater MCL60. However, in motorsport the championships linked to important anniversaries are often never lucky and this 2023 risks being no exception for the papaya team. The performances of Piastri and Norris in the Bahrain Grand Prix were extremely disappointing, with Oscar forced to retire and Lando last without ever showing a flash of competitiveness.

McLaren knew that the MCL60 was not a competitive car right from its presentation, so much so that they publicly put their hands forward already during the disappointing and difficult pre-season tests. The reasons for this heavy lack of competitiveness were communicated by the team in a rather open way by admitting to having miscalculated the aerodynamic consequences linked to the 15 mm raising of the vehicle floor imposed by the 2023 technical regulation. The effects of this modification were, so to speak, fully understood only when the 2023 car was at such an advanced stage of design as to force McLaren to redesign the car even if out of time. This meant that the English team debuted in the championship with a car with a downforce deficit compared to the competition and the lack of performance was evident. The “real” MCL60, in which the team places all its expectations of doing well, is expected for the Baku Grand Prix at the end of April according to the unofficial programmes. However, it is clear that debuting four races behind the competition cannot be seen as the magic wand to straighten out a season. Barring miracles that do not exist in F1, the Woking car will suffer from a heavy development backlog compared to the very fierce competition throughout the season which will thus promise yet another championship as it moves towards more fortunate years. To the great displeasure of a great driver like Lando Norris who does indeed have a contract with McLaren until 2025, but who will have less and less patience and desire to squander his talent on a non-competitive car. And it is known that every top driver such as Lando always has a contract from which he can get out if his team does not reach certain positions in the final standings.

A world championship that has been missing since 2008

This is as far as the 2023 season is concerned, but McLaren has a sixty-year history full of glory that deserves to be remembered and honoured. Eight constructors’ championships and twelve drivers’ titles won with names of the caliber of Fittipaldi, Hunt, Lauda, ​​Prost, Senna, Hakkinen and last but not least Lewis Hamilton. However, the last fifteen years have been extremely stingy with successes. McLaren’s last world championship was in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton and from that season on there hasn’t been a single season in which the British team has really been in the fight for the championship. Between 2010 and 2012 he obtained a good haul of 18 victories with Button and Hamilton. From 2013 begins the real technical and results crisis. In two seasons, the team collected only one double podium, without a win, in the 2014 Australian GP, ​​finishing that championship in fifth place. The measure is full and Ron Dennis decides to bet everything on the return to the past. He re-establishes the partnership with Honda for the supply of power units from 2015 and calls on him for three years Fernando Alonso who in McLaren had only lasted a stormy season back in 2007 alongside Hamilton. The story is known, we started with the triumphant tones of the famous #makehistory synthetic reference to the famous past of the pair McLaren Honda by Senna and Prost, to end up in a three-year hellish tunnel without the slightest competitiveness. Two ninth places in the standings and sixth place in 2016 lead to the definitive exit of Ron Dennis by McLaren later that year, passing the team baton to Zak Brown who in 2017 can only watch McLaren finish ninth in the constructors’ championship again. Brown sets the stage for a team cleansed of the poisons of the Dennis-Honda period. Since 2018 he has been linked to Renault finishing in sixth place in the world championship, to then move on to a good 2019 where he relies on a young but quality line-up made up of Sainz and the rookie Norris and at a managerial level he calls to himself Andreas Seidl as team principal. He will finally get a podium in Brazil and a fourth place finish which bodes well. In 2020 Norris and Sainz take McLaren to third place in the world championship and it seems that the road to regaining competitiveness is now firmly on its way, but that is not the case. 2021 sees the return to the engine Mercedes and the return to victory with Ricciardo at Monza but at the end of the world championship, the English team will only be fourth to then drop to fifth place in a difficult 2022.

Many commitments and not only in F1

Organizationally, McLaren appears to be both impoverished and scattered. The departure of a capable manager like Andreas Seidl who had played a fundamental role in McLaren’s recovery, even if replaced by the extremely capable Andrea Stella, is certainly a difficult blow to absorb. On a technical level, the error and delay in the design of the 2023 car betrays the difficulties of a team that also has to wait for both the new simulator and the new wind tunnel to be made operational in the middle of the year. For too many long months, McLaren had to rely on the Toyota wind tunnel near Cologne, Germany, with all the logistical difficulties and wasted time that one can imagine. The pre-season tests in Bahrain showed the technical impasse of a team which was slowed down on the first day by problems with the front brakes, a rather anomalous failure on the one hand and on the other already seen at the same tests a year earlier. The embarrassing Bahrain Grand Prix where Norris had to stop frequently in the pits to put pressure back on the pneumatic system of the power unit, another more unique than rare problem, says a lot about the unpreparedness with which McLaren arrived at the first Grand Prix of the season. McLaren’s lateral commitment in Formula E from this season, taking over the structures of the Mercedes team, and the commitment to Formula Indy from 2020 with the Arrow McLaren team these are activities which, although carried out with different resources from those engaged in Formula 1 where the budget cap has prompted the various teams to reduce or redeploy staff, can cause a team that has a coat of arms and a heavy history to lose focus and which cannot afford to attend the bottom of the league table. Unfortunately, the ascents are long and difficult and McLaren has already experienced this in its recent past. Winning cycles are not achieved in a few months but require a constant approach to the top that cannot afford interim seasons or worse still in which one goes at a crawl. The commitment required by a championship of 23 races with 6 sprint races will only make the situation worse but in McLaren they know they have to honor a history that can be touched by hand every morning entering their headquarters in Woking where the cars they have written the history of the English team and also of Formula 1 itself.