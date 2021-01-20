The novel between Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team seems to have no end. What started as a race against time for the British rider to renew with the team before the end of December last year, already has been suspended for 20 days. Since then, both parties have not wanted to give up their quest for a good deal. Hamilton wants to close a millionaire contract with Mercedes, while the team wants to have the seven-time champion among its ranks. In spite of everything, a new chapter of this drama has begun and the scene is social networks.

The economic demands of Hamilton, to put it in clear terms, is the main problem to finalize an agreement between both parties. The Brit asks 40 million euros per season, a 4-year contract, a premium of 10% of the income that the team receives from Liberty Media in case of obtaining new titles and an exclusive-Mercedes AMG One car as a gift. Almost nothing.

Hey World, I’m in one of my favorite places in the world, training everyday, getting my mind and body right. I’m hiking to the top of the mountain every morning. Two of those hikes I cross country ski once I get to the top which is at 3400m, killer. Proper altitude training! … pic.twitter.com/ROqzQe70LO – Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 18, 2021

Through his official Twitter account, the F1 driver made a post where he is seen resting and training in a mountainous area with a lot of snow. In turn, he wrote an enigmatic message that, in addition to showing his current physical condition and health, hints at the possibility of a prompt renovation before the preseason starts at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit, next March of this year.

“Usually when I finish training here and go back to sea level, running there is a piece of cake. I try to find the right balance between cardio and strength. On top of that, there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes. There is a lot going on in motion, but I just wanted to. tell them I’m fine. I feel like I’m healthy and mentally strong now in my bubble, “he said. Hamilton in your message on the networks.

You never know when one of these might come in handy … 😉 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 18, 2021

Mercedes’ response was immediate. Hours after posting Hamilton, the F1 team responded with the image of a pen and a direct message to the driver: “You never know when one of those might come in handy.” The post was to promote the new pen of the team, but -also- a little stick For the English.

One of the main reasons for Hamilton not closing a contract with Mercedes is no more. On December 18, 2020, Toto Wolff is no longer the Team Leader and CEO. With the departure of the Austrian, it only remains for Daimler AG -and the sponsors- how to face the millionaire contract demanded by the British pilot.

For Bernie Ecclestone, the historic former F1 boss, “it’s all just a show for Lewis (Hamilton), in particular, to stay in the headlines during these sad weeks.”