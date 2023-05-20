Rightly canceled the Imola stage, Formula 1 is preparing for one of the most iconic weekends of the season with the Monaco Grand Prix. The circuit of the principality presents unique peculiaritieswhich pose challenges obviously of no small importance both to the drivers, but also to the team engineers, with the correct set-ups of the cars more difficult to find than one might think.

The mechanic is the Princess of Monaco

On all races of the season, nowhere does the mechanics of the cars count as much as on the streets of the Principality. The very low average speed along the lap (less than 170 km/h) significantly reduces the weight of aerodynamics on performance, and if normally, as we have already said many times, the mechanics are at the service of aerodynamics, in Montecarlo becomes the prevailing feature, with flows and vertical load maximized in any case (because obviously nothing can be left to chance), but forced into a weekend more as extras than as protagonists. We had already analyzed in the past how the acceleration range that the cars undergo in the narrow streets of Monaco lead the Formula 1 single-seaters to behave much more comparable to a common road car than usual, and, for that the mechanical set-up of the suspension packagetogether with power of the Power Unit and to the ability, always mechanical, to transfer this power to the ground in tractionmake the real difference on the street circuit par excellence.

Ferrari in mechanical difficulty, but beware of the uniqueness of the track

This season we have pointed out several times, especially in the last race run in Miami, like the dynamic response of the suspension package from the RedBull appears for now unattainable for the other teams, and how this factor is one of those that most of all puts Ferrari in crisis, so it would perhaps be normal to expect a red difficulty in the next race. However, there are some particularities to consider, which, in our opinion, could even overturn the prediction. There SF23 showed a narrow window of use, also from a mechanical point of view, and the Miami race was its emblem. Despite a good load level, the soft trims of the suspension package did not guarantee performance in fast corners, and they were also among the causes of the accident in qualifying of Leclerc, with his car that he has bounced literally like a kangaroo descending the curb and then triggering the loss of load and the runway exit. The same package though, it showed a great performance (the only objectively salvageable thing from the redhead’s American trip) in the very slow and extremely winding section of the track. If the last sector of Barcelona was once used as a marker for Monaco, it is our opinion that, in the new calendar, the slow section of the second sector of the Miami track is an even more reliable indicator. We have revised the qualifying times of the second sector, and, given that it also includes a long semi-straight, we have also calculated the average travel speeds only in the slowest section everobtaining, moreover, the same order of performance among the pilots provided by the times.



Leclerc the best in slow in Miami despite the overall difficulties

Let’s see how it turns out Leclerc the best in that stretch, in front of the Red Bull couple and Carlos Sainz. Slightly further back were Alonso’s Aston Martin and George Russell’s Mercedes. Obviously the qualifying in Miami, with the final red flag, should be considered “cum grano salis”, but the given result is the confirmation of what we have in any case observed from the data and pointed out throughout the American weekend, i.e. a Ferrari underperforming in many sections and in difficulty with the tyres, but surprisingly fast in the slow and twisty section of the track.

The narrow window in Munich might be enough

Clearly the strength of RedBull is to be able to put on the track a mechanical structure that allows the car to obtain maximum performance in a wide range of situationswithout having to compromise, contrary to the aforementioned very narrow Ferrari window, but the particularity of Monaco is that the working condition is so specific to be able to somehow compress the advantage of the RB19 compared to the SF23 and all the others. In other words: however narrow the window of use of the SF23 is, it could even be enough in Monaco.

Human capital is one of the strengths of the red

Then there are a couple of more general considerations that we would like to underline. The first is that in Monaco of course the qualification is nothing short of decisiveand this too could help the redhead, much more performing in general on dry ride than on the race pace, on the contrary, for example, of Aston Martin and Mercedes. Another factor, even more important, is the human baggage which is necessary in Monte Carlo. We have seen and underlined the enormous limits of the SF23, but if there is one thing that the Maranello team has shown its ability to do over the years with mastery it’s just finding the perfect mechanical set-up for Monacoadded to a Leclerc of which by now the talent on the flying lap it is well known, so much so that pole position had even arrived in 2021, with a car that was anything but competitive in the rest of the season. All this certainly does not mean that Ferrari will have an easy life and that Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes start at a disadvantage, on the contrary. The potential of the RB19, for example, with settings entirely set for the winding streets of the Principality, without compromises of any type, is unknown and could in any case prove to be significantly superior to that of the SF23, although the impression is that in Milton Keynes a rigid car tends to be preferred. What we want to emphasize is that, unlike other occasions, this time the weekend doesn’t start with an outcome already writtendespite the fact that the fundamental aspect is precisely the mechanics, on which we praised the team of Horner, Verstappen and Newey.

Good Formula 1 at Imola

Finally, we would like to say a few words about what happened with the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix. In the past we have been very hard on Formula 1 for decisions or reaction times to external situations which have often seemed inappropriate to us. Therefore, it would not be correct not to also underline the positive things that happen, with Formula 1 that has been able to take the right decisioni.e. to cancel the Grand Prix, quickly, freeing as soon as possible the authorities who had other urgent matters to think about and postponing everything that would have wasted time, i.e. the decision on whether, and eventually how and when, to recover the Imola race. There was also news of one economic donation conspicuous by Formula 1 to the flooded areas, so this time it is in our opinion right to say well done Formula 1.