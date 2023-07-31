The last round of the Formula 1 World Championship before the summer break showcases several interesting technical aspects (despite a not particularly exciting race) that stimulate more than one reflection as regards several stables.

Red Bull confirms the efficiency, the high load and the trim evolution

The words spent to exalt the RB19 in this first part of the season have now saturated all the possibilities and it is therefore useless to dwell further on how much Newey’s car, driven by a monster of perfection like Max Verstappen, is on another planet in terms of performance compared to all, and the 100% victories in the first 12 races of the year can only be the clear confirmation. That doesn’t mean though that the car isn’t evolvedTogether to the asset approach of the Milton Keynes team. The Spa numbers unequivocally confirmed the ability of the Anglo-Austrian single-seater to express a very high level of loading with the greatest efficiency of the lot, an aspect that was particularly evident in Belgium, given that Verstappen managed to be very fast in all 3 sectors of the track, despite the optimization of the first and third sectors (fast and requiring low aerodynamic resistance and therefore a preferably reduced) was the opposite of that of the central sector (made up of “load” curves and where therefore the increase in downforce was necessary). In general, the impression, looking at the data race after race, is that Horner’s team has chosen assets gradually more and more loaded from an aerodynamic point of view, perhaps also for grip benefit consciousness on the competition, and this also led to the sacrifice of a part of the enormous effectiveness of the DRS that we saw in the very first races of the season. The bottom, coupled with the modified car body with increasingly important undercut flows, evidently generates more and more downforce and the setup of the diffuser, beam wing and rear mechanics, focused on generating maximum grip, it seems give up some of the ability to stall to DRS open as it was at the beginning of the year. This still looks like one conscious choice and Red Bull’s advantage appears to be entirely right in the advanced understandingfurther than months and maybe of one year compared to all other teams, gods phenomena involving the aerodynamics and mechanics of the car. The words of all the Team Principals are in fact very similar to each other by now, from Andrea Stella to Toto Wolff they all say that with these cars the understanding of many phenomena is still poor, and every time a team understands how to optimize a given principle it manages to Do a resounding leap of performance.



McLaren has found the high load but still has no freedom on set-up

An example is McLarenwho managed to figure out how to bring the MCL60 towards a high load working point, and moved from the rear to play for the front rows of the grid. On the other hand, the Woking team, as Stella himself said, it now struggles to “move” from the new working point of the car, so much so that at Spa the high-download set-up was also a choice motivated by the fact that, by unloading the aerodynamics, the single-seater would have worked noticeably worse, ending up giving even slower results as regards the lap time and above all the tire degradation. At that point Norris and Piastri had to take to the track with an “overloaded” car and very slow on the straight, given the lack of efficiency, not yet achieved by the papaya car, but set as a subsequent development objective.

Mercedes with still too many doubts

Another one disappointed from the Spa weekend it is undoubtedly Mercedes, more from a technical point of view than from the result. Lewis Hamilton had a top-level weekendbut technically some have emerged unexpected uncertainties for the Brackley team. First of all Hamilton And Russell they took to the track with two very different arrangementswith Russell decidedly more energetic than the seven-time world champion, confirming the lack of a “baseline” of common set-up, as it came out of the simulator, despite the absence of free practice. Russell was also the author of a weekend that seemed to us very bad, always very far from Hamilton both in practice and in the race, with even a desperate attempt at strategy at a single stop in the Grand Prix. After that on the W14 the “bouncing” in an important way, so much so that Wolff himself defined it the most limiting factor on performance over the weekend. The fact that after a year and a half a team like Mercedes is still grappling with the leap, despite the concept revolutionized by Monaco and the important modifications to the front suspension, gives an idea of ​​how much even in Brackley the ideas are not entirely clear and the complete understanding of the phenomena concerning the car for now does not seem within immediate reach.



Ferrari did well on low-load tracks, although expectations were the opposite in Maranello

If Budapest had been the worst race for SF23, Spa was definitely the best of the year. Unlike, for example, Baku there has been rubber degradation in Belgium yes, but it was very well managed by Leclerc, with a car that seemed to have centered the ideal trim to perfection. On the one hand I certainly deserve the good work on the simulator, but on the other hand the impression is that on low-load tracks the single-seater from Maranello ends up being much more in its natural habitatcompared to those with high load, as if the natural working point of the single-seater both around the levels of downforce used at Spa. We know that at Maranello an attempt was made to increase the vertical load during this first half season, but only partially successful. The car therefore tended to be more aerodynamically unloaded than its direct competition, and when the tracks require a much greater vertical thrust, the SF23 goes into crisis with the balance, the management and whatnot. But the effectiveness on a track with less load was remarkable, although still far from that of Red Bull, as if to indicate that the car performs well when working around the project targetsand that the work to reach these targets has been done correctly. The problemand it’s not the first time this has happened in Maranello, it is the decision of those targets, obviously wrong (and we don’t say this, but Sainz said it openly on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix). Absolutely, however, the fact that Leclerc states that they expected to go fast in Budapest and to be in trouble in Spa when it happened exactly the opposite in turn suggests that they don’t even have clear ideas in Maranello. Then there is another thing Leclerc said, namely that they must understand how Red Bull does it always able to pushwhile they, in competition, they are forced to manage the tires and the relative temperatures without being able to give everything. Unfortunately for Ferrari though, in Belgium we saw both Perez and Verstappen put themselves at manage the pace abundantly from mid-race onwards, so much so that we were able to ascertain from the data that the Red Bull duo he lifted his foot off the gas for almost a second as Eau Rouge passedleaving something like about 25 km/h on average compared, for example, to Leclerc and Hamilton, who traveled it full. Despite this great caution, both in order not to overdo the compression on the tires and in our opinion to also contain wear on the flat bottomthe two from Red Bull (and especially Max) they stretched anyway on Leclerc and on all the others.

#RedBull in total management of the rubber. In Eau Rouge it is #Verstappen (in the graph) that #Perez raise dramatically, leaving 24 kph at #Leclerc which passes in full. #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/0mP5G7sN1H — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) July 30, 2023

In conclusion, the red performed well in the fast track and in Maranello a thought on doing well in Monza they will certainly be doing it, but, ultimately, Formula 1 goes on holiday with the knowledge that Red Bull has not only won all 12 races held so far, but clearly enjoys an advantage made up of knowledge and understanding of the aerodynamic phenomena involving the bottom, the diffuser and the car bodywhile the whole plethora of rivals, who for one reason who for another, is grappling with problems and limitations given by still having to discover many things.