Baku, Azerbaijan.- There is little left for the Formula One cars to accelerate again on the official tracks of the current 2023 season. This weekend they will run in a place that Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez loves to drive, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix .

The Mexican driver of the Red Bull Racing team changes his countenance every time it is time to control his RB19 in the Baku Urban Circuit, which earned him the first of five podium finishes that he has registered with the Red Bulls in three consecutive campaigns in the ‘Great Circus’ .

His relationship with the top category podium has Sergio Pérez with 28 so far. Facing the fourth story of the year, he was enthusiastic because in the past periodization together with Max Verstappen they made it 1-2, now he threatens to come first after an Australian GP that spoiled his chances after advancing from the ‘Pit Lane’.

“Australia was not perfect for us. Having a car with consistent performance is my objective this season. Now as a team we must make sure that it is the pattern to maintain during the rest of the races of the year”, pointed out ‘Checo’.

Before boarding his energy drink car, the man from Guadalajara participated in a dynamic for one of the Formula One sponsors. When Sergio Pérez was asked about his favorite driver, he replied: “From the past, Ayrton Senna,” while if It is about the present, he assured: “my son.”

By pointing to the three-time world champion, who this Thursday was proclaimed as the Patron of Brazilian Sports, the ecstatic crowd began to find similarities between the Red Bull Racing ‘Driver’ with the former driver of the teams as toleman, Lotus, McLaren and williams.

One of the main similarities is “raising the name of Latin America in Formula One” Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez starts in second place in the drivers’ championship with 54 points. “I’m really looking forward to getting back in the car,” he said ahead of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix.