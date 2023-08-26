The 21-year-old took part in three F1 practice sessions last season, two for AlphaTauri and one with Red Bull, but will make his racing debut at Zandvoort with the Italian outfit.

The young Red Bull will take the place of Ricciardo, who was injured during FP2 on Friday, going out at turn 3.

He went to the hospital for further checks, it was later discovered that he had broken his hand, ruling him out of activities on Saturday and Sunday.

Who is Liam Lawson?

Liam Lawson is a 21-year-old driver from Pukekohe, New Zealand, who has been a reserve for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 teams since the middle of the 2022 season.

He currently races for Team Mugen in Super Formula, where he is second in the standings. This year he won three races in his first season in the Japanese series.

Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN Photo by: Masahide Kamio

With which number will he race in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Lawson will use the #40 for this weekend. He also used this number to participate in the FP1 sessions in Spa and Mexico last year.

What is your competitive past?

Before racing in Super Formula, Lawson took part in Formula 2 in 2021 and 2022, first with Hitech Grand Prix and then with Carlin in his second season.

On his debut he finished ninth, with one victory, three podiums and one pole position, obtaining his only success on his debut in the Bahrain sprint race.

Also in 2021 Lawson also took part in the DTM and narrowly missed out on the title, racing in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo of Red Bull AF Corse in a closely contested year alongside teammate and current Williams F1 driver, Alex Albon.

He finished second after being the innocent victim of a first lap collision triggered by his championship rival Kelvin Van Der Linde in the final race at the Norisring.

With his Ferrari he suffered serious damage to the suspension and continued at the rear of the group, helplessly witnessing the moment in which Maximilian Gotz snatched the title from him with the help of the orders of the Mercedes team.

In his second F2 season, he finished third behind champion Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire, winning four races and achieving 10 podium finishes.

Before moving up to F2, he spent two years in F3, scoring two podiums. In his rookie season with MP Motorsport in 2019 he scored two podium finishes, finishing 11th overall.

Race winner Liam Lawson, Carlin Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

He was also Toyota Racing Series champion that season with M2 Competition, with five victories and 11 podiums. Lawson switched to Hitech for his second year of F3 in 2020, taking three wins and six podium finishes to finish fifth in the overall standings.

Earlier in his career he finished second in Australian F4 in 2017 with Team BRM and raced in both ADAC F4 and Asian F3 in 2018, finishing second and eighth respectively.

When did your collaboration with Red Bull start?

Lawson joined the Red Bull Junior Team in February 2019, aged 17, and is the second longest-serving member after F2 driver Dennis Hauger.

He is part of the team alongside F2 drivers Hauger, Jack Crawford, Enzo Fittipaldi, Isack Hadjar, Ayumu Iwasa and Zane Maloney, and F3 driver Sebastian Montoya.

Also part of the junior team are the GB3 driver Souta Arao, Arvid Lindblad (Italian and Arab F4) and the kart driver Enzo Tarnvanichkul.

Lawson was signed following his dominance in the Toyota Racing Series in 2019, beating then Ferrari protégé and now IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

It was Red Bull that brought Lawson to Super Formula racing, following in the footsteps of former Red Bull juniors Pierre Gasly, Dan Ticktum and Lucas Auer.

Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Thanks to his early successes in Super Formula, Lawson had already been considered a candidate for a move to F1 this year, in case Red Bull decided to replace Nyck de Vries due to difficulties in his debut.

Ricciardo was instead given the task of replacing the Dutchman for the last 12 races of the 2023 season, with AlphaTauri saying it was in favor of an experienced driver to help it out of the current crisis.

However, Lawson says his aim remains to use his performances in Japan to convince Red Bull he is worthy of F1 in 2024.