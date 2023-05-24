Aston Martin Racing and Honda will be the future. Starting from 2026, the partnership created ad hoc will be activated to achieve a single goal: winning the Formula 1 titles. Although the new era of Formula 1 is around the corner, the team based in Silverstone will still have to face just under 3 seasons together with Mercedes, current supplier of engines and other components of the AMR23 which, to date, have proved to be the second forces of the current season.

The decision to abandon Mercedes to embrace the new challenge with Honda causes a sensation, because this means leaving a safe path – Mercedes has shown on several occasions, over the past 9 years, that it knows how to create thick power units – to take a new path , albeit in the company of a manufacturer that has won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship titles with Red Bull Racing in the last 2 seasons.

Martin Whitmarsh, former McLaren team principal and now CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, explained the choice made by the team owned by Lawrence Stroll. With Mercedes the partnership works, but it does for the current status of Aston Martin. The two realities have the same interests: winning the titles, therefore an inevitable conflict between the two teams. Honda, with the exclusive relationship that will be created from 2026, will work only with Aston Martin to achieve a common goal.

“I think we need to be clear. Mercedes have been a great partner for the team. And they continue to be. They are here to win and clearly we are here to win too. So ultimately there is a certain incompatibility between these two missions. And that’s why we made this decision.”

Lawrence Stroll, Toshihiro Sanbe, President and CEO of Honda Motor,Koji Watanabe, President Honda Racing Corporation,Martin Whitmarsh Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

A question of objectives, but also of sharing infrastructures. Today Aston Martin uses the Brackley wind tunnel, but is building its own to try to have something more modern and exclusive, with the specific intention of continuously putting itself behind Mercedes.

“The first and obvious example is that we currently share a wind tunnel with them. And we are spending an enormous amount of money building our own wind tunnel, which is only four or five miles from the wind tunnel, quite adequate, which we use. But the nature of Formula 1 is that if you want to win, you have to beat Mercedes and it’s extremely difficult to beat an organization as good as Mercedes if you depend on them for intellectual property, facilities, components.”

“The Silverstone team has a great tradition of delivering great results for little money. But now we’re in a different position. Thanks to the Aston Martin brand, the ambition of Lawrence Stroll and great partners like Honda, we’re here to win. That’s why a complete integration of structures, processes and approaches is needed”.

“With the 2026 Technical Regulations, I believe that full and substantial integration will be required, not only in regards to physical integration of components, but also in regards to operational integration, to be able to deliver and win in much greater extent”.

“So in my view it is very, very difficult to consistently win championships without a full working relationship, which is why we have made this decision and are delighted to have a fantastic partner in Honda,” concluded Whitmarsh.