After two weeks of inactivity the Formula 1 return to the adrenaline with the Hungarian Grand Prix where the 10 teams and the 20 drivers want to be the stars of the track and score points for their cause. This is a new opportunity for Checo Pérez to resume the great step with which he started the season.

After a great race in Silverstone now the emotions move to Hungary, in Budapest where the drivers want to make a leap in quality and surprise at least in the free tests and even reach the final formation among the best on the grid as happened in the last Formula 1 presentation.

On this occasion the eyes will be on Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, who during these days had striking movements such as the departure of Nyck de Vries for the Australian to arrive Daniel Ricciardo who stayed on as a test driver for the Austrians and will now try his hand at the track again.

Also the battle of Checo Perez with the classification it will be one of the striking things to see, and that is that in the last 5 races he has had results that are far from those expected. Although his team supports him, he has to respond on the track and in these first free tests

with ideals to be able to think about breaking his losing streak.

Checo Pérez the most urgent to give a good race | Photo: EFE

Where to watch it LIVE

The actions of the Hungarian Grand Prix will begin this Friday, July 21 with Free Practices 1 and 2, which will start very early for Mexican time since they will be at dawn and following the calendar in the middle of tomorrow they will continue to find out the first two records in Budapest.

Practice 1 will start at 5:30 am to 6:30 am, after that they will have to spend a few more hours and from 9:00 am to 10:00 am the Second Hungarian Free Practice will take place.

These races can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium signal as well as on the F1TV platform.