After an intense weekend and surprises in the Free Sessions and in the Classification itself, this Saturday the race of the Australian Grand Prix where it has already been shown that Red Bull It won't be easy at all, the Ferraris and the McLarens are very close to the current champions of the Formula 1.

This Saturday, March 23, Melbourne circuit will have as leader Max Verstappen who for the third consecutive week achieved Pole Position, giving him the chance to win the race again. In second place appears Carlos Sainzwhile the third place is occupied by Lando Norris.

The starting grid had a modification just a few hours ago and it all has to do with a sanction suffered by the Mexican driver, Sergio Pérez, who, when found guilty of “annoying” Niko Hulkenberg, was penalized with 3 positions and third. square that

There was a winner, now he must come out in number 6.

Starting order at the Australian GP | Photo: X Formula 1

Other results that surprised this weekend were how far away drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have been, two old sea dogs in Formula 1 who are having problems reaching better places, contrary cases with their

colleagues who have finished a few positions higher.

Likewise, the Australian Grand Prix will only have 19 of 20 drivers competing, this after Williams decided to remove Logan Sargeant from his car to hand it over to Alex Albon, who suffered an accident in P1 and his car was destroyed.

Where to watch the Australian Grand Prix LIVE?

The actions of the Australian Grand Prix started last Thursday afternoon, this with time for Mexico, so today, Saturday, race day, it will start at 10:00 pm (Central Mexico).

Day: March 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Sports, Fox Premium and F1TV

Currently the Drivers' World Cup It is being led by Max Verstappen with 51 points. He is followed by Checo Pérez with 36 points and the third position goes to Charles Leclerc who has added 28 points.