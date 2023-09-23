Everything is ready for the Japanese Grand Prix culminates this Saturday, September 23, with the great race that will define the best 3 drivers of the weekend and those who will add points for their cause. After a fairly hard-fought qualifying round, they position themselves, Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari like the best teams in the Suzuka circuit.

Since Thursday, when the action started in Japan, the driver who dominated from start to finish was the Dutchman, Max Verstappen, who was first place in all three practices and also sealed his great moment with the Pole Position, which he resumes after the victory in Singapore. He lost in a striking way, being left out of the best 3.

The starting grid for this opportunity is also dominated by McLaren with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris like the 2-3 of the formation. Although this may seem like a surprise, the reality is that in recent races they have been close to achieving better results and now they could give the grade.

Starting grid in Suzuka | Photo: Formula 1

Ferrari was the third team in the fight as its two drivers are among the Top 10, followed by Mercedes who remain in line but now could not improve their situation. Same case with Sergio Perez of Red Bull that although improved compared to last weekend, was left out of the Top 3.

Where to watch the Japanese GP

Knowing that there is a large time difference between Mexico and Japan, the Grand Prix will run starting this Saturday, September 23, and will end on Sunday, September 24, at dawn. Therefore, it must be revealed to be able to accompany the Mexican pilot.

The race will start at 11:00 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports Premium, Fox Sports and F1 TV signal.

With this circuit, Formula 1 will go on a break of a couple of weeks to begin the final stretch of the 2023 season. There will only be 6 more races left where the winners of this edition are expected to be announced, both for the drivers as for the Builders.