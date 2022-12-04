Patrick Tambay and Ferrari had a strange relationship: called in 1982 by patron Enzo to replace Gilles Villeneuve – who tragically died at Zolder a few days earlier – the Frenchman enjoyed a good 1983 season only to not be confirmed by the Scuderia; after about 30 years, in 2015, Tambay finally returned to Maranello.

A tour that also included the new Gestione Sportiva headquarters and the eight-cylinder production lines for road cars. The transalpine, who died this morning, achieved everything two career victories in the top formula, both at the wheel of a Ferrari. On his return to Emilia, Tambay was able to see the simulator used by the Scuderia and the engine assembly department. Particular interest aroused in him the production lines of the eight cylinders, which he visited before going to the atelier where he was able to see up close before The Ferrari and then the 488 GTB.

Tambay said he was impressed by these two jewels: “LaFerrari seems to have been born only for the track, it’s something incredible and the performance also lives up to the aesthetic beauty. The 488 GTB has a line that captivates at first glance. Looking at it, especially in profile, one can sense that its design also took into account the fact that it will be called upon to battle the cars of other manufacturers on tracks around the world”. Tambay also underlined how much the 488 GTB was perceived to exploit the know-how that Ferrari acquires from competitions in Formula 1 and in the GT championships.