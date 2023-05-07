According to the vulgate it is Aston Martin that copies Red Bull. Having Dan Fallows, former aerodynamicist and Adrian Newey’s right-hand man, as technical director facilitates the dissemination of the concept: the design philosophy of the AMR23 is guided by the choices made in Milton Keynes, even if some aspects that evolved at Silverstone have far beyond the solutions seen on the RB19 which is dominating the scene at the start of the F1 season.

Red Bull RB19, detail of the bottom and more flared bellies thanks to the smaller radiator vents Photo by: George Piola

The belly of the “verdona” is certainly the most extreme: not only has it sought the exasperation of the Coanda effect which brings towards the floor of the back a flow of high pressure caught in the front part above the frame and directed towards the diffuser, thanks to the Gran Canyon, the side wall of the side useful to prevent the turbulence of the front wheel from going to “dirty” that air passage.

Red Bull RB19 – here are the narrowest radiator vents that appeared in Baku Photo by: Uncredited Aston Martin AMR23, detail of the very narrow radiator inlet Photo by: Uncredited

Not only that, but Aston Martin dared to deliberate wide but very narrow radiator vents which, especially in the outer edge, are more tapered. In fact, Red Bull came up with a less strenuous solution, in order not to compromise the cooling of the Honda power unit.

In Baku the technical staff directed by Pierre Waché brought an aerodynamic package that went right in the direction of the AMR23, proposing narrower radiator air intakes with a higher lower lip, useful for increasing the air flow under the mouths.

Red Bull RB19: there is only one hot air slot on the sides of the bazooka, but there is a slot at the rear of the engine hood Photo by: George Piola

The goal, therefore, is to improve aerodynamic efficiency, without affecting the reliability of the Honda power unit. And we had the proof promptly in Miami, just one week later. Red Bull didn’t limit themselves to “miniaturizing” the air intakes, but they also revised the fluid dynamics inside the bellies: a lower flow rate of the cooling flow requires greater heat extraction.

In Miami, therefore, we expected an RB19 with showy openings in the gills made on the sides of the bazooka, i.e. at the root of the engine hood and, however, this was not the case. Despite the 30 degrees of air and the 46 degrees of asphalt, Red Bull allowed itself a very “closed” configuration even on the Florida street circuit, making a single open slot suffice, while the Aston Martin, on the contrary, from Baku had to resort to a very eye-catching grille underneath.

Aston Martin AMR23 detail of the gills for the evacuation of hot air from the radiators seen in Miami Photo by: George Piola

We do not know how different the heat dissipation capacity of the Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance power unit is compared to that of the Honda RBPT H001, but the visible differences appeared quite clear. In truth, Red Bull has a slot that vents the hot air from the radiators mounted above the 6-cylinder turbo, in the continuation of the fin of the engine hood.

It seems clear that the teams are working to direct the hot air outlets in areas that can less affect the efficiency of the rear and, in particular, the rear wing and the beam wing, two very important elements in creating performance when opening the mobile wing.

According to the rumors filtering from Aston Martin, the aerodynamicists of Fallows are also engaged in the study of a substantially closed “green” to reduce the drag of the car and improve the top speeds which remain the most lacking aspect of the project.

In the staff, which also sees the Italian Luca Furbatto at the forefront, there is the will to exploit the tunnel hours that are now granted to the team (seventh last year in the Constructors’ standings) and which will lose in the second half being now second : it will be curious to understand what Aston Martin will be able to produce for Imola and Montreal in an attempt to approach Red Bull which, as in the past, has got far ahead with the works, before the effects of the penalty decided by the FIA ​​for failure to comply with the budget cap.