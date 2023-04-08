The return of Shanghai

We are still at the beginning of the 2023 season, but with the long break from competitions which will extend until the end of April, in Formula 1 it is already time to think about the next calendar. Contrary to this year, which does not include the Chinese Grand Prix, the next world championship could once again welcome the Circus on the Shanghai circuit after the nightmare of the Covid-19 emergency, and this would open up a hypothesis currently under study for a triple regional appointment.

Suzuka in March: a logistical question, but not only

Unlike the last few years, in which the world championship kicked off in the Middle East, the next championship could concretely undergo a change mainly for religious reasons. In fact, the idea is to carry out the pre-season tests and the first race of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively at the beginning of March, but with the arrival of the Islamic holiday RamadanFormula 1 would move to Australia, from 15 to 17 March, without therefore staying in the Middle East. With this transfer, the hypothesis is to give life to two more consecutive races in Asia, also and above all for logistical needs: the first in the aforementioned Chinawhile the second, contrary to tradition, in Japanand therefore as the fourth round of the world championship from 29 to 31 March 2024.

The pros and cons

The track of Suzuki (as well as that of Fuji in other cases) has always been placed in the final period of the championship, if not even as the last race of the world championship from 2001 to 2003. All this to avoid the greater humidity and the higher risk of rain in the first months of the year in Japan, but as reported by the Spanish journalist Luis Vasconcelos on grandprix. comthe hypothesis of an unprecedented Japanese appointment at the end of March could be really concrete, both for the logistical issues already highlighted and for a less impact of the time zone for drivers and teams. However, the fact remains that three consecutive races in one area of ​​the world far from the team headquarters will still be subject to discussion.

Singapore again in September

To make this hypothesis even more probable will also be the role of the Singapore Grand Prix. The latter, which was also in the running to be moved at the beginning of the year, instead it will remain placed in the month of Septemberand this would kick off another regional triple appointment consisting of the night appointment of Marina Bay, followed by two other races under the spotlights such as those in Bahrain and Qatarwhen Ramadan 2024 will therefore be over.