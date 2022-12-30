31 March 2002third race of the world championship that would have given to Michael Schumacher on Ferrari his fifth Formula 1 title, the one that would have allowed him to equal a legend like Juan Manuel Fangio. On the starting grid of the Brazilian GP, ​​the Ferrari driver found himself locked in the grip of the Williams BMWs with Montoya in pole position and his brother Ralf in third position: starter of a duel between Rusticano and the Colombian during the first lap. Schumacher overtook him when the traffic lights went out, Montoya tried to return the maneuver on the next straight but ended up hitting the German champion, breaking the front wing and putting an end to his ambitions for victory. After the retirement of Barrichello, who had overtaken everyone to take the lead with less fuel, the race was a long duel of fast laps between Michael and Ralf Schumacher. After 71 very tight laps, for just half a second, it was the Ferrari driver who came out on top, crossing the finish line as a winner without however finding the usual checkered flag waiting for him.

Pele in fact, called to give the final victory signal, he was betrayed by the speed of the Formula 1 single-seaters: “The race director was informing me of the arrival of the riders, the time to turn around and Michael Schumacher had already passed, he was very fast“, O Rei commented with a laugh on Brazilian TV. The result was tragicomic, with Pelé looking around dazed and then waved the checkered flag for the arrival of Takuma Sato – ninth and two laps behind – and for David Coulthard – third one minute behind.

It got better in 2006, when Pelé paid homage – successfully – to Michael Schumacher with a trophy before leaving, to celebrate his last race (before his return) in Formula 1. But even here there is a curious episode to be associated: the German’s award ceremony was attended by all but one driver, his heir Kimi Raikkonen. A few minutes later Martin Brundle on live television asked the Finn the reason for his absence, being taken aback by the answer: “I was having a sh*t“, translatable with “I was f***ing“.