Red Bull comes to the restart in Baku with a deeply updated car compared to the one that dominated the first three outings of the season. Directly from Milton Keynes come new bellies, bonnet, bottom and rear aerodynamics. On the one hand, the nature of the developments tells of a single-seater without particular criticalities, which allows the team to perfect the most important area for performance: aerodynamic efficiency. On the other hand, their number is the mirror of a RB19 with no secrets for the world champions, who don’t see the single free practice session in Baku as an impediment to bringing updates.

Looking for efficiency

Aerodynamic efficiency, understood as the ability to generate downforce at the price of minimum drag, is one of the most important areas in which to find performance in modern Formula 1. However, sometimes teams are forced to invest in developments to correct other shortcomings of their cars, such as balance problems, excessive tire wear or sensitivity to changing external conditions. That would not appear to be the case with Red Bull, which, with the exception of some understeer, does not present major problems. The Milton Keynes technical department has thus dedicated the last few months to further improve the already excellent aerodynamic efficiency of the RB19.

The most evident novelty among those of Baku is the new contour of the side air intakes, which while maintaining the initial concept are closer to what was done by Aston Martin. The lower lip has been moved up and stretched forward, thus managing to channel the air more progressively into the opening under the side, a central area in the aerodynamics of current single-seaters. In fact, a high-pressure area is generated locally which, in addition to crushing the car to the ground, helps push the turbulence of the front wheels outwards, moving them away from the road surface. The sidewall surfaces also guide air along the lower part of the bodywork, channeling it rearwards where, the more energy is kept in the flow, the more effective the extraction process from the diffuser and the load generated by the underbody.

Raising the lower lip, however, poses the problem of how to guarantee the necessary air supply to the cooling system. The upper contour has thus been set back, while the entire mouth appears wider and flattered, a change that becomes evident by taking the rear view mirror as a reference. In the published document, Red Bul describes the change as aimed at conveying higher pressure air to the radiators, so as to be able to reduce the cooling vents in the bodywork to the advantage of aerodynamic efficiency. A repercussion that is probably true, but in describing their updates the Milton Keynes team often diverts attention from what is the most important consequence, which in this case appears to be the lower aerodynamics of the belly.

Cascade updates

Following the updates to the air intakes, Red Bull had to modify the rest of the RB19 accordingly. The bodywork has been redesigned, now defining wider bellies to mate with the new radiator vents. As a result, Milton Keyens also had to intervene on the connection between the sides and the bottom along the undercut, the excavation that runs under the side. In the rear, however, the panels with the hot air vents around the gearbox have been refined, as has an aerodynamic appendage of the wheel unit, now split into two cascading elements to prevent the detachment of the flow from the surfaces.

In mid-car, Red Bull claims to have adjusted the strips of the Venturi canal in response to the RB19’s new aero package, but as is often the case the changes in this area are not easily identifiable from the outside. However, considering how the changes to the bodywork are starting to be noticed in the flows already from the front wheels, it is perfectly coherent that Red Bull wanted to align the venturi duct grille with the new structure of the air flow. Finally, small changes are counted even along the outer edge of the bottomalways in response to the conditions dictated by the new flare under the side and the new straps.

A car without mysteries

In Baku the pit lane is divided in half in terms of approach to developments. Some teams, like Ferrari, preferred to postpone the updates to Miami, so as to make the most of the single practice session in Azerbaijan to prepare for the double Azeri race, while others did not hesitate to bring developments already in Baku. For some of these it was a need that could no longer be postponed, as in the case of McLaren, which even before the turn of the year planned to debut developments in Azerbaijan. In the case of Red Bull, however, the team’s confidence in its design tools has already been commented on, without fearing problems of correlation between track, wind tunnel and CFD in the single free practice session.

However, it should also be added that the substantial changes to the RB19 tell of a team in perfect control of its car and which, as seen so far, does not need to make particular set-up experiments on Fridays, easily managing to find the optimal balance. Ferrari, on the other hand, is experiencing a diametrically opposite situation, with an SF-23 which has so far been unpredictable and sensitive to external conditions, forcing the Prancing Horse to accumulate data on Fridays and to concentrate on set-up rather than aerodynamic updates.