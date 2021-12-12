With Lewis Hamilton looking close to winning his eighth world crown, the race was reopened when Nicholas Latifi crashed at the exit of the corner passing under the Abu Dhabi hotel, 53rd out of 58 laps. triggering a Safety Car.

The entry of the Safety Car allowed Max Verstappen to return to the pits to mount the soft tires, while Hamilton remained on the track with hard tires by now very worn.

With the title fight resoundingly reopened, it was in Red Bull’s interest that the race restart with no laps between Verstappen and Hamilton.

So when race director Michael Masi issued the warning “lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake”, it seemed Red Bull’s hopes were over, as it would have been impossible for Verstappen to get rid of the lapped.

However, the situation changed drastically on the penultimate lap, when Masi felt that the track was safe enough for some lapped drivers to split up.

But it was the way this situation was handled that infuriated Mercedes.

The Aston Martin Vantage safety car Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The rules of the Safety Car

The Mercedes protest is based on two articles: 48.12 and 48.8 of the F1 sporting regulations.

Initially, Masi had stated: “dubbed cars will not be allowed to overtake”. This meant that Verstappen would be trapped behind five lapped before finding himself behind Hamilton.

However, on the penultimate lap, as the cars approached Turn 9, Masi sent a new message, saying that five cars – those of Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel – could split.

The decision to allow only some cars to split is unusual, as Article 48.12 suggests that the message “lapped cars may split now” should be sent to all competitors.

The regulation is also explicit on when the race can be resumed.

“Unless the race director considers that the presence of the Safety Car is still necessary, once the last lapped car has passed the leader, the Safety Car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap.”

“If the race director considers that the track conditions are not suitable for overtaking, the message ‘overtaking will not be allowed’ will be sent to all competitors via the official messaging system.”

This clause suggests that, with the message addressed to the lapped cars communicated on lap 57, then the restart could only take place at the end of the following lap, the 58th, therefore under the checkered flag.

Article 48.8, on the other hand, concerns the prohibition of overtaking behind the Safety Car.

During the restart phase, as Hamilton and Verstappen were preparing for the last lap, it appeared from an onboard image that Red Bull briefly paired the Mercedes.

The rule states that: “No driver may overtake another car on the track, including the Safety Car, until he crosses the (Safety Car) line for the first time after the Safety Car has returned to the pits.”

Both issues will be dealt with by the commissioners, so the title race may not be over yet.