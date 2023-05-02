At the moment in Formula 1 there is a world apart, the one populated by Red Bull, capable also in Baku of winning and imposing itself undisturbed, thus achieving the fourth consecutive success and the third one-two in this start to the championship. A world as close as it is far, which at times the rest of the grid seems almost able to touch, especially in qualifying, but which in the race takes off and becomes unreachable.

If Charles Leclerc tried to have his say on Saturday over a short distance by resisting the blue duo as much as possible, in the Sunday race Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen quickly clarified the hint, traveling smoothly towards yet another one-two . On the other hand, it also seemed evident from the outset that, if the Monegasque had been able to dare something more in the sprint, in the race the goal was not to worry Red Bull, but rather to confirm its second strength of the weekend .

On Saturday, Fred Vasseur had talked about making it happen, an aspect missed in Australia, while in Azerbaijan Ferrari was able to put the efforts of the last few weeks on the scoresheet. The first podium of the season finally arrived in the narrow streets of Baku, breaking a fast that had started to become uncomfortable, not only in terms of results, but also in terms of morale.

A third place with which the Cavallino hopes to give a turn to his season, even if the road ahead is still long and arduous. The SF-23 stood out on a more congenial circuit, but the curiosity is above all about those updates arriving in the next Grands Prix.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd place, lifts his trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The keyword is “management”

Undoubtedly a central aspect of the weekend was the performance of Leclerc, the true beacon of the Reds from the first qualifying to the last lap. The double pole returned a pinch of hope, highlighting how the SF-23 is able to have its say over the flying lap, while long-distance degradation remains the most urgent Achilles’ heel to resolve.

Nothing that hasn’t already been seen in the other rounds, but the interesting aspect is putting the way this podium has come into perspective, above all because there has been no shortage of rivals. In the first part of the race, the Monegasque was quickly attacked by the two Red Bull drivers, then trying to maintain his pace to extend the stint as much as possible on average and make the single-stop strategy feasible.

Although it is true that the Red bike had already briefly tried the hard during free practice, the little data obtained during the weekend, moreover with temperatures different from those expected for the race, prompted us to rely more on the simulations prepared “in house ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The entry of the Safety Car due to De Vries’ accident had somehow slightly changed the plans of some teams, forcing the teams to anticipate the return to the pits by a few laps. The interesting aspect comes right after the restart, with about thirty-five laps still to go until the checkered flag: Leclerc immediately began to maintain a constant pace, between 46.5 and 46.7, in a delta of about two tenths of a second .

A stable pace that had allowed him to stretch slightly on Alonso, just enough so that he didn’t stay in the DRS area, but without forcing, especially in a very delicate phase of life of the tyre. It is precisely in this stretch of the race that Ferrari accused the “classic” second of a disadvantage from Red Bull which had also been observed in other rounds.

Here also arises the importance of qualification. On a particular track like the one in Baku, where in the central sector you pay a lot for staying in the dirty air, staying ahead allowed you to impose your pace and manage your opponents in a strong position, while Alonso was forced to keep more than a few meters away in order not to damage the covers excessively in the first phase of life.

Race pace of Leclerc and Alonso in the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A well-reasoned management by Ferrari, which becomes even more interesting when Alonso tried to get closer to the Prancing Horse driver, just before the thirtieth lap. Leclerc was able to react quite quickly to the Spaniard’s lowering times, starting to improve his pace by more than half a second. Observing the telemetry, it can be seen that in the space of a few laps the Ferrari driver began to maintain a substantially higher speed in every corner.

Although the Spaniard then got closer to the limit of the DRS zone thanks to a small mistake by the Monegasque, also in this case the problems deriving from trying to stay in the slipstream for so long on a track like the one in Baku arose, i.e. the difficulties in the management of tire overheating.

While the Ferrarista was able to continue to progressively lower his times as the amount of petrol on board decreased, the Aston Martin driver was instead forced to take up space, breaking away from his rival in order to bring the tires back into the correct operating window.

Comparison of Leclerc’s race at the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A process that actually required much more than a few steps, because the tires on AMR23 number 14 remained close to the “peak” temperature for a couple of laps. But it was precisely in that phase that Leclerc then took off, definitively conquering the pass for the third step on the podium.

During the interviews given at the end of the race, Fernando Alonso said that Ferrari was lucky thanks to some elements that worked in its favour, such as the progressive drop in track temperature over the 51 laps.

A fact that is objectively true in itself, given that that reference dropped by around 7°C during the race, but which in reality helped the Prancing Horse’s overall performance minimally. This is partly because the hard proved to be an extremely effective compound in terms of durability with all the cars, partly because what made the difference was the good pace management in the crucial stages.