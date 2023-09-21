The engine problem in Andretti’s entry into F1

“They will let us know at the beginning of September“. These are the times that Mario Andretti had communicated to the press regarding his possible entry into Formula 1. The beginning of the month has now passed, and the top management of the Circus have not yet decided anything regarding the cars that will participate starting from 2025.

The slowness with which progress is being made can be attributed not only to Formula 1’s doubts about adding a team from an economic point of view, but also to problems of a more practical nature. According to some rumors coming from the Singapore paddock and reported by colleague Joe Saward, Andretti would find himself without a supply of engines as he no longer has an agreement with Renault, which would have been terminated or expired.

“The birds in the Marina Bay paddock said that Andretti no longer has a valid agreement with Renault engines. Renault has made a clean sweep of personnel (and perhaps even ideas) and Andretti may no longer be suitable. It is logical that Renault is more concerned with improving itself, rather than complicating its situation with customers […] An entry is required to race and the consent of the FIA ​​and FOM is required to obtain an entry. If there is no agreement on the engine, the team cannot get an entry, because otherwise all the other candidates will sue the Federation for letting an unfeasible project pass and instead rejecting theirs […] Time is running out for 2025 and if Andretti gets a deal for 2026 it will mean he will find different terms under the new Concorde Agreement“.

The breakdown of the agreement between Andretti and Renault would therefore explain the delays of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 in accepting the US candidacy. As for the other names that had emerged in recent months, the more the days pass the more the hypothesis of an entry by Hitech, the second strong candidate together with Andretti, seems to recede. The family of remains Big Foot, who has already faced many obstacles regarding his enrollment. One of these is the division of revenues (coming mainly from TV rights, sponsors and agreements with promoters) by 11 and no longer by ten, to the point that the teams want to triple the entry fee of 200 million dollars that each new team must pay to the championship.