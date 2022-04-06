After 7 years of uninterrupted domination by Mercedes, Red Bull and Max Verstappen managed to take the drivers’ title in the last chaotic laps of the Abu Dhabi GP. Although the debate on what happened in the final stages of the race will continue to be discussed for a long time, what has been achieved by the Milton Keynes team and the Dutch driver demonstrates how in Formula 1 you must never give up.

Christian Horner reflected on how intense last year’s fight has impacted the 2022 season.

“I think what happened in 2021 showed me how if you really want something, if you really believe in something, then anything is possible,” the Red Bull team principal told selected media including Motorsport.com.

“Last year no one could have predicted what would happen. Mercedes ended the 2020 season with what was arguably their best car ever. There was a minimum regulatory change during the winter, but 65% of the chassis, gearbox and suspension have been taken over by the car that dominated the year before ”.

“Despite this we were able to be competitive from the first race and take that challenge. We have shown that if you really want something, and give it your all, anything is possible ”.

Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

The success in the drivers’ championship achieved in 2021 came at a time when all the teams found themselves forced to balance the developments between the cars of the past season and those with which they would face 2022.

Investing too many resources in the 2021 car would have entailed the risk of starting the 2022 season late in preparation. After the first two races of the year, however, it seems that at Red Bull they have evaluated everything carefully.

The Red Bull RB18 appears to be on par with the Ferrari F1-75 and only one problem in Bahrain prevented the team from fighting to the end for victory against Charles Leclerc.

“I think I have always had great faith in our team,” continued Horner. “Last year we had the chance to fight for the title and we pushed ourselves to the limit. We have developed our RB16B for a long time and therefore we were relatively late on the 2022 car ”.

“Despite the efforts made in the final phase of the season, we were immediately competitive in Bahrain. We were close to pole, we took the lead three times and then it was only at the end that everything vanished due to a reliability problem. However, this demonstrates the great work done by the team in the last 12 months and the great balance in distributing resources ”.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Racing RB18 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Even if Red Bull from the outside appear to have found a balance in the development of the 2021 and 2022 car, one should not think for a second that things have been easy for the team.

Horner himself admitted that the intense battle with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton brought a considerable dose of stress, but the final prize paid off the team for everything and allowed Red Bull to break a domination of the House of the Star that lasted. since 2014.

“It must be remembered that Mercedes has not only dominated, but has nullified the competition for seven years. No one was able to hold up the challenge with them for the entire season. Being at their level for the entire championship has put enormous pressure on all departments ”.

“Beyond that, then, we had to deal with budget limits and with the design of the 2022 car. It was a huge challenge. In Austria we heard that our rivals had stopped developing the 2021 car to focus on the ground effect one, while we were still in the midst of developing the RB16B ”.

If after the first two races of the season it seems that the fight for the title may be an affair reserved for Red Bull and Ferrari, Horner does not rule out that Mercedes may return after a disastrous start.

The team principal of the Milton Keynes stable is aware of how strong the organization of the eight-time world champion can be and having Lewis Hamilton and George Russell also fighting for the title would make everything more exciting.

“I think it would be easier if there were six riders battling for the win. Last year we saw a heavyweight duel at every single grand prix from the first to the last race and the intensity of that challenge was remarkable. With more riders involved, everything would be more dynamic ”.