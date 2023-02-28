Manama, Bahrain.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez shone on the last day of the pre-season sessions in Bahrain for the start of the 2023 Formula 1 campaign. He signed the best of all times recorded during the training days, with 1 minute 30.305 seconds.

In Red Bull Racing they were happy with the response of the Mexican but it seems that one of them did not care much about the participation of the man from Guadalajara, because when he got out of his car he greeted all the engineers but one flatly ignored the Aztec, who kept the outstretched hand.

The Mexican touches his back and waits for him to respond to his greeting, but this person continued doing his thing and had no intention of looking at Sergio Pérez, so he better left that place and everything was captured in the transmission of the rehearsals in the Middle East.

The Jalisco native will run his third consecutive season with the Austrian team, with whom he already won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in 2021, as well as the Monaco and Singapore ‘Grand Prix’ in 2022. He returns to activity with the dream of becoming champion of the world.

“I feel much more solid in the team. In January I started training because there are many interruptions, at Red Bull there are events all the time, there are interruptions and you don’t have time to practice,” he explained in an interview with Fox Sports.

“The last few months I have enjoyed my family, friends, my people, I did not think about racing during the winter, now I am focused on my goal and when it is time to retire my home will always be Mexico, for now I have spent little time there because I am focused to win,” he added.

We recommend you read

This week will be the opening banner of the 2023 Formula 1 periodization. The first race will be at the Bahrain International Circuit, on Sunday, March 5 at 09:00 a.m. (Mexico time) 08:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). ).