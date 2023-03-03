Manama, Bahrain.- Talking about Formula 1 is talking about the Italian team, Ferrari, for being the only one in the world that has seen participation in all the seasons that the main motorsport championship has been held. It is the oldest and most successful team so far.

The horse company is considered one of the big four of Formula 1, along with Williams, McLaren and Mercedes. It is also the team that has won the most races as well as the greatest number of drivers’ titles (15) and constructors’ championships (16).

Even the Modena company is the only one, among all the motorsport legends, to have completely manufactured the single-seater; from the chassis to the transmission, from the engine to the suspension. His entrance to the grill happens from 1950 to today.

The first time that the red cars made their appearance in Formula 1 dates back to the Monaco Grand Prix of that 1950 but it would not be until the following year that Ferrari would celebrate its first and significant victory with the Italian Alberto Ascari (1918-1955) at the front of the wheel at the Italian GP.

Throughout history, various riders have accelerated the Modena single-seaters, such as the pairing between Alberto Ascari and Enzo Ferrari, Juan Manuel Fangio and Mike Hawthorn, Von Trips and Phil Hills, Clay Regazzoni and Niki Lauda, ​​Gilles Villenueve and Carlos Reutemman as well as Jody Sheckter. Ferrari began to make history in F1.

In 1996 came a true revolution in the Maranello company by hiring the legendary world champion, Michael Shumacher, who won seven titles in Formula 1 – five with Ferrari and two with Renault. He was unanimously considered one of the best drivers after the demise of Ayrton Senna and Eddie Irvine.

Since 2008 the red single-seaters have not won the constructors’ championship again, but for this 2023 season it has as drivers the Monesgascan, Charles Leclerc, and the Spanish, Carlos Sainz, to compete against Red Bull Racing, the last monarch of the championship-, for break that drought just like in the drivers’ tournament that the first one was close to winning last year.

The first race of this campaign will be the Sakhir Grand Prix, in Bahrain. Today the first two practices begin. Tomorrow (Saturday) the last free session including the classification to give the opening signal on Sunday March 5th.