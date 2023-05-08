I doubt that Monday’s press review(s) can say words of comfort for the Ferrari seen in Miami. But since a Red Bull double is now as newsworthy as wild boars in Rome, it’s still a topic to beat. If at the finish line you take forty-two and fifty-two seconds respectively (plus a penalty for entering the Sainz kamikaze pits) it means that you weren’t in the race at all. Other than second force: around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami the reds fought above all with the Alpines and the neighbors in via Abetone, or rather the Haas (which did a great job of its own), being overtaken not only by Verstappen in a comeback but also from Alonso – noticed the top speeds of the Aston Martin? – and from Mercedes. A few days ago I met Luca di Montezemolo and the comment to his interviews as Ferrari president signed by a colleague of those years came to my mind: “Lawyer, two words of hope”. This was about thirty years ago. Maybe you need a new lexicon.

The lake of inconstancy

In his simple examination of today’s problems, Charles Leclerc was simple, ruthless and effective. Fred Vasseur had to do his job using the numbers to prove that yes, the performance was incomplete, but the SF-23 was strong in fits and starts. But the substance of the judgment is the same for both and is also very sincere. And the impression is corroborated by Sainz who recalls the astonishing diversity between the laps with the medium compounds and those with the hard ones. This year’s Ferrari has an extremely erratic, unpredictable performance. On the eve you don’t know how it will go from one track to another (and the super simulator obviously isn’t programmed for miracles), during the weekend you know that you can expect good things from a fast lap, but then you risk paying for them in the race. There has been a lot of talk about Leclerc’s choice to adopt a ‘qualifying’ set-up, but it’s nothing new. Charles has always pushed for a high-performance car on Saturdays, in the belief that he can compensate for the limits of the vehicle with his class the next day. But this didn’t happen in Florida, on the contrary: too many off-track excursions are not an indication of a psychological crisis, as some would like, but simply difficulty driving.

How developments work (if they work)

Before the start of a world championship, in Ferrari you take a nice sheet (electronic) and start drawing performance graphs. For the red single-seater and for the others. The engineers’ graphics obviously walk a little ahead of reality, anticipating the progress of their own creature on the lap and hypothesizing those of others. It is a very interesting technical exercise, but necessarily subject to wide margins of error, or imagination. The impression this year is that even the theoretically simplest graph, ie that of the SF-23, is wrong. The inconstancy, Leclerc explained, comes from the tyres, with explosive difficulties as soon as you leave the very narrow ‘window’ of use. But the Pirellis are the same for everyone and if the Rossa struggles to use them it’s probably because it can’t put enough energy into its tyres. Energy that is obtained from the geometry of the suspensions and from the aerodynamic map, which is the way in which the air ‘pushes’ on the various parts of the car and obviously varies in the various conditions of use. Much, perhaps too much, is expected from the future developments coming to Imola and Spain. The one announced, i.e. the retouching of the background, as expected does not solve the problems. Bringing a specific wing or hood to this or that circuit is not a development, it’s an adaptation. The real evolutions are planned months in advance, at most you can try to speed them up. And then there are the stop-gap developments, those made during construction to stop emergencies.

Evaluation errors, and how to fix them

After five races the question is legitimate: Ferrari underestimated, or miscalculated, the behavior of the 2023 tyres? Has the amount of energy to be infused into the treads not been correctly predicted? Be careful, because being too delicate on the tires can also cause effects that are apparently opposite to expectations: that is, too much degradation, precisely because the ‘work’ of the tires is unbalanced between the front and rear axles. So, if I may offer a very humble opinion, let’s not expect developments to remedy the mistakes. Earning a tenth per lap and understanding the car are not the same thing. Excessive sensitivity to the various ‘windows’ was the mantra of the 2016 season, to enhance – in public – the flashes of competitiveness. Today, however, we are starting, at least it seems, from a higher base. So the key is on the one hand capillary work on the set-ups (already underway, after all) and on the other a perfect reactivity to take advantage of the opportunity that one day, in such a long season, statistically it will have to happen. That is, a Red Bull in crisis with both cars. And that day, perhaps precisely in Imola, or in Monaco, there shouldn’t be any for Aston Martin, Mercedes, Alpine and Haas. Otherwise they are pain.