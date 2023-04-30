Shortly before the start, when F.Briatore’s prophetic beard appeared behind Stefano Domenicali (unless it was Crozza: by now they are indistinguishable) I remembered, in fact, an old prophecy. “Grands Prix last too long”, he already said two decades ago. At least this time we have to prove him right. There are races that keep you glued to the screen from the lights to the checkered flag, but the 2023 Azerbaijani GP doesn’t belong in the category. Out of fifty-one laps, to be generous, there were about ten really spectacular ones. That show which for the current masters of steam is now an absolute priority, at the cost of transcending sports content.

The safety car affects everything

The picture is simple to trace: at the ready-to-go it was already known that Leclerc’s pole position would be academic, with the Red Bulls chasing. Verstappen immediately put pressure on Ferrari (to force it to put the tires under load, I imagine) but the real weapon to be used was, and has been, the use of the DRS from the third lap. One stripped by Max, one later by Perez, e the Reds found themselves a little more faded but still able to grab the podium. With Leclerc, demonstrating his driving qualities in low downforce conditions. Sainz, on the other hand, existed in half, only managing to keep Hamilton behind for fifth place. But it all boils down. The turning point of the race, needless to say, was De Vries’ accident which prompted Red Bull to call Verstappen into the pits to play early. Too early, because it took a while before the safety car came in. The world champion paid about ten seconds extra when changing tires, compared to those who mounted the Hard tires in the neutralization regime, therefore having to catch Leclerc and then chase his teammate in vain. Will the world reopen next month? We’ll see how good May is with Perez, but in any case the fight for the title is a matter for two. And I don’t think Sergio will win it.

A faster Singapore

At this point, there were just under forty laps to go, well beyond the duration ‘recommended’ by Pirelli. But from this point of view, Baku turned out to be what it is: a faster Singapore. The first stop checks everything. The strategy – with very few, risky exceptions, see Hulkenberg who did not change tires – was mandatory at this point: mount the hard compound and make it last until the finish line. The risks of a real structural failure of the roofs were frankly few. But to have some useful tread in the final laps, everyone put the race to sleep. Verstappen pretended to attack Perez but in reality it would have taken much more. Leclerc had some flashes of Red Bull-style pace, but it was clear that he would never take them back. Alonso made the elastic with Charles, up to the limit of the DRS zone, but not always and not close enough. Sainz and Hamilton, already mentioned. Eventually, the show settled into theimmodest little theater of fast lap hunting. For one point, the show lost face.

Tires that last too long?

There’s no need to complain: we can’t expect all the races on the calendar to be exciting. But if it’s true that the moments most watched on TV are the start and the tire change, it’s clear that today there weren’t the conditions to avoid a long period of inertia in the middle of the race. With tires capable of ensuring a similar duration without going into a ‘cliff’, or in crisis, this was to be expected. It’s not Pirelli’s fault, because in a monopoly regime the supplier adapts to the requests of the teams and above all does not want to get in trouble. However, with the first positions on the podium now covered by subscription, other Bakus are at risk during the season. Unless it is decided to scale the tire selection towards the softer compounds. If it goes on like this, otherwise, Crozza is right. Sorry, Briatore. Sprint races are better.