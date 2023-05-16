Notice to sailors: Ferrari is changing its plans for the Emilia Romagna GP. The bad weather that will accompany the weekend at Enzo and Dino Ferrari advises against introducing too many novelties at Imola, postponing the debut of the evolved SF-23 to Barcelona.

In the preparatory technical briefing for the first European round of the season, the choices were strongly conditioned by the weather forecast: today the schools in Emilia Romagna were kept closed as a precaution due to the weather alert and the Civil Protection fears the flooding of streams and rivers, but the phenomenon will subside in the next few days, so the GP dispute won’t be problematic, even if the weekend will certainly not be linear for the teams.

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The rain, therefore, risks wetting the dust of a Ferrari that wanted to start its path of rebirth right on its home track: if Fred Vasseur had pushed for the new surface to be used in Miami, the team principal and, in general, the engineers headed by Enrico Cardile agreed that it would make no sense to bring the long-awaited rear suspension to the debut if free practice will have to be held on variable, if not wet, surfaces.

Ferrari SF-23: the bottom with the new Venturi channels introduced in Miami: the solution will be proposed again in Imola Photo by: George Piola

The Scuderia, therefore, prefers not to leap into the void, “watering down” a package of updates on which the trend of the entire season is based. Obviously the red wings will be adapted to the characteristics of the track which requires a compromise between the fast first section and the other two driven ones and will have a different rear extractor from the bulbous one seen in Florida.

A small modification was introduced for Imola that would have given very positive results in the simulations: it is an intermediate version while waiting for the more advanced bottom to arrive in Barcelona with the sides tapered in the lower part of the sides.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

At Imola there are two elements that do not push for changes: the introduction of the new Cinturato tires which for the first time will not be heated with thermo blankets and the experimentation of qualifying which will oblige the use of the hard tires (C3) in Q1, the medium in Q2 (C4) and soft (C5) only in Q3. In order not to encounter surprises, therefore, it will be crucial to decide on a set-up that allows a lot of energy to be transferred to the tires to get them into the right operating window and we know how much the SF-23 suffers in terms of tire degradation as the compounds vary.

In short, Ferrari will try to optimize the available material, trying to exploit the potential that the red is capable of extracting in one flying lap. Imola is a rather narrow track where overtaking is not easy with its ups and downs: it will be up to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to put their weight into it to make the Cavallino fans dream…