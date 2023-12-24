Sauber is in the midst of a very important transition. It has just left the Alfa Romeo brand and is preparing to take part in the 2024 season with its own name and two title sponsors to support it, but on the horizon there is 2026, when Audi will take over the majority of the team and put its name on the team and facilities in Switzerland.

Being halfway across the ford, or between one bank of the river and the other, is not always synonymous with the impossibility of manoeuvring. Sauber, in fact, has started a recruitment campaign to expand its staff and be well prepared for the year in which it will not only become Audi Sport, but will launch itself through a new technical regulation that will redesign the single-seaters of the world champion Circus.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, head of Sauber (which will unveil the new single-seater on February 5th, the same day as Williams), tried to give an overview of the work the team is doing to recruit staff and arrive as ready as possible for a new, exciting challenge.

“We have undertaken a major hiring plan,” he said. “Of course, the results of the plan will be more visible in the coming years, because with each new appointment you normally have a gardening leave period to join a competitor.”

“We then started with hiring. Of course, in the coming years we will increase our structure, both in terms of personnel and technology, because all the investments that need to be made and implemented also take some time.”

In recent years Sauber has never had economic problems. The team's expansion process began in 2017, with the arrival in Hinwil of Frédéric Vasseur – now Ferrari team principal – and Alunni Bravi himself.

“I always said that, from a financial point of view, there were no problems. We started our journey in 2017, when I joined the team together with Fred Vasseur. We were around 220 people, this year we reached more than 500 people and next year we will also take a step forward in terms of staff.”

“But it's a process that takes time, and every year there is a plan to expand, to enlarge our departments, our facilities, and of course our staff.”

“We are working according to the dictates of the governance in force. Naturally our owners will change depending on the different steps in terms of acquisition that Audi will take. It is normal, as in every company in which there are 2 shareholders”, concluded the Italian manager .