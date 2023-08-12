Red Bull celebrated its 100th F1 world championship win with Max Verstappen’s victory at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, a feat only four other teams (Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Mercedes) have achieved in 73 years history of the category.

In reaching this milestone in the 14-year period since Sebastian Vettel won the 2009 Chinese GP ahead of then team-mate Webber, Red Bull is officially the fastest F1 brand to rack up 100 victories, with Williams who had achieved the previous record in 18 years, from 1979 to 1997.

Red Bull, McLaren and Williams have all been backed by a manufacturer at some stage in their history, with Red Bull now producing their own engines in partnership with Ford from 2026.

But, especially in the first few years of its 18-year presence in F1, Red Bull has struggled to shrug off the reputation of being little more than a “party team”, thanks to the fact that its owner is a energy drinks with a penchant for organizing cheeky marketing campaigns and events.

This situation has changed massively since Red Bull started winning in 2009 – a season after Vettel won for his junior team, then called Toro Rosso, at the 2008 Italian GP – and particularly since the decision to hire Adrian Newey from 2006 resulted in them winning four championships in four years, from 2010 to 2013, a position they have now returned to with Max Verstappen in charge of the team.

Mark Webber interviews pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Webber believes Red Bull’s story is “one of Formula 1’s great success stories, it has to be”.

“If it were a manufacturer, it could get more praise and notoriety,” the nine-time F1 winner, Red Bull driver from 2007 to 2013 and now television pundit and manager of Oscar Piastri, told Motorsport.com.

“Because, in essence, it’s still a team made up of amazing individuals and people who have done a great job of designing beautiful Formula 1 cars that have captured drivers’ and constructors’ titles, and to be dominant in so many ways.”

“So, I think their ability to do that has been a great success story. And what they’ve invested in that area – in terms of people, in terms of infrastructure in Milton Keynes, in what they’ve done – is a testament to them “.

“And the commitment they show — their employees, the people — I won’t say it’s second to none, but it’s damn good. There’s been a lot of people who have come and gone.”

“And these guys have done what they have done, with two teams. People forget the level of commitment Red Bull has put into the sport, it is truly extraordinary.”