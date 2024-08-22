The rain expected on Saturday will not be a problem, but the strong wind forecast for tomorrow could complicate the work of the teams quite a bit. In the Zandvoort paddock, some are talking about a Friday in which the activity on the track could be reduced, but also those who are talking about a day with the cars stopped in the pits if the wind is confirmed, as forecast, with gusts of 80 km/h.

Local authorities have issued a weather alert, also speculating the possibility that all outdoor activities will be suspended. Formula 1 usually regulates itself, but many drivers have highlighted how a wind of this magnitude could represent a very dangerous variable.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc stressed that no car is designed to deal with wind gusts of the intensity indicated in the weather warning. “I don’t think there are cars designed for the wind forecast for tomorrow,” he reiterated. “I’m not sure there will be many cars on the track if the forecast is confirmed. I’ve heard that conditions will improve on Saturday and Sunday, but the wind will still be extremely strong.”

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“It’s much more complicated than people imagine,” added Lando Norris. “Even when the gusts are 20-25 km/h they create a lot of problems, I can confirm that in the car even with a wind of 10 km/h you can feel the difference. The intensity I felt at 60, 70 or 80 km/h…well, it’s something I’ve never experienced, but I can say without fear of being wrong that it would be quite dangerous. If you enter a fast corner, like for example 7, and at that moment a gust of 70 or 80 km/h hits you, the behaviour of the car suddenly changes, and there’s nothing a driver can do. You end up in the wall or in the gravel, depending on where you are.”

“You have a big change in downforce,” added Oscar Piastri, “depending on the direction of the wind you can lose it or gain it, and it’s a huge change that comes suddenly. In some corners we risk driving a car similar to Formula 2! If the wind is cross-wind you can feel it and, although not without difficulty, manage it, but when it’s in the direction of travel, whether against or with you, it’s not easy. If a gust hits you at the wrong time you’re a passenger, the car suddenly becomes out of your control.”

The FIA ​​will assess the conditions tomorrow morning, ahead of the first free practice session scheduled for 12.30pm.