Is current Formula 1 regressing? Less overtaking, too many more stints

managed and driven to the limit were part of an already difficult 2023 season in itself due to the dominance achieved by Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Drivers are now more focused on managing overheating and tire degradation rather than attacking any cars ahead of them to avoid ruining their tyres. This often forced them to take space from the cars in front, placing an invisible wall which reduced overtaking and, at least in part, also the spectacle.

Pirelli knows the problem and, as it has reiterated on several occasions, has been surprised by the great aerodynamic development to which the ground effect single-seaters have been subjected over the last 2 seasons. This created more turbulence, making it more difficult to follow the cars.

The Italian company, the sole tire supplier, has decided to work on the compounds to find a remedy, but these will not be ready before the 2025 season, i.e. in just over a year.

This, combined with the fact that the DRS is becoming increasingly important due to the frantic research on the rear wings and the trains that are formed in the race, has led Toto Wolff to have his say on a concrete problem.

The Austrian manager of Mercedes believes that the best solution is to have races in which the drivers can push more, such as the Qatar Grand Prix held last October, where stints of 18 laps were imposed due to the curbs that they were going to damage the tires.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wolff declared in this regard: “We will have to wait to see how it goes in Bahrain next year and how the season will unfold. Let's wait to see how it will go and see how the Pirelli tires will be managed by the single-seaters of the next season. In the end, however, the number of overtakings decreased. It got worse.”

“It's all about thermal management. So I'd like to have races like the Qatar Grand Prix, where you just flat out for all the stints you do.”

From Pirelli's point of view, however, Mario Isola warned against making a tire that is too resistant. This would indeed lead the drivers to push hard or almost as hard as they could for the entire race, but no differences would be created that could lead to an overtaking.

“We must take the right time to discuss it adequately, involving the teams, their strategists, because when you change the level of degradation for example, the risk is to have all the races on a single stop. With all the teams doing the same strategy”.

In short, we would potentially face the same situation: few overtakings despite a much higher race pace. That's why, as often happens in almost all sectors, it will be a question of compromise. But it will have to be calibrated very well, before the regulation changes and the new one is introduced starting from 1 January 2026.