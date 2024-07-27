Liège, Belgium.- Max Verstappen—three-time Formula One champion—, risks losing another race in the celebration of the 2024 season.

He Dutch He knew his punishment for the Belgian Grand Prix after using a new power unit in your car Red Bull Racing.

‘Mad Max’ He was aware that occupying another machine would make him eligible for a sanction by the International Automobile Federation (FIA)who also fined him 100 thousand euros for exceeding the speed limits in the ‘pitlane’.

FIA statement on Max Verstappen case

Given this serious situation, Max Verstappen will have to break the accelerator in the ‘Qualy’ to be the fastest and thus not have to be among the lagging drivers on race day.

Max Verstappen before the Mexican GP

His penalty makes way for his teammateSergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who could go on vacation with a victory in the current campaign F1.

Perez Mendoza could ring the bell in the Belgian GPwhich would be fantastic, mainly because of the bad streak that has him under pressure despite renew contract.

This Saturday will take place the ‘Qualy’ to define the grill off for the fourteenth race of the year, —the last before the summer break—.

Sergio Pérez ready to face the ‘Qualy’ in Belgium

He Belgian Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 am (Mexico time), 6:00 am (Culiacán time).

.