You need a unit of measure to evaluate the extent of updates during the season. Gunther Steiner, Haas team principal, always very frank and sincere, gave us a spannometric figure: 10 million dollars. This would be the average value of the budget that the top teams will be able to invest in the evolution of single-seaters during the 2022 season.

We are talking about an important “treasure”, even if it is a relatively low percentage compared to the limit of the Budget cap set at 140 million dollars (plus bonuses granted gradually by the FIA).

Obviously there is no spending ceiling, but depending on the different characteristics of the individual teams the value can change and there are those who believe that it does not break the 10 million mark.

Mattia Binotto and John Elkann: are they talking about budget caps? Photo by: Ferrari

It is therefore easier to understand the statements of Mattia Binotto after the Miami GP:

“I have always said that we would have to wait 5 races to assess the competitiveness of the cars. Now 5 GPs have been disputed and we are leading the two world championships, so we must not be disappointed, but it is true that Red Bull has improved its car by introducing updates ”.

“If I look at the last two races, they have recovered about 2 tenths of a second compared to us. And to keep up we will have to introduce updates. There is also a budget cap and at some point Red Bull will have to stop developing. In the next races, however, it will be our turn to update the car ”.

Ferrari in the Spanish GP will bring important news to try to counter Max Verstappen’s pace to the RB18…

“In Barcelona we could have an important package for us. As always, I hope that the innovations that will be introduced behave according to expectations and could be a good push to reach Red Bull ”.

Red Bull Racing RB18, detail of the skate under the bottom Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Binotto then emphasized the question that it is not so much performance, but derives from spending limits …

“We always monitor the news that Red Bull brings to each race and we know how much they have already changed. By making an estimate, to date, they have spent much more than us and at some point they will have to stop “.

“We don’t have enough money to spend to bring updates to every GP. It is not a question of capacity, but it all depends on the limitations of the budget cap. We need to introduce updates when we believe the time is right ”.

Red Bull’s double splitter copied from the Ferrari F1-75 and first introduced by Aston Martin Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The teams mark themselves, keep an eye on each other and with the “price list” that the FIA ​​has defined in the financial regulation, it is not impossible to count the development expenses in the first 5 GPs: there are those who speak that Red Bull has already exceeded 75% of those 10 million we mentioned earlier and Mercedes would have already come over, so the package of novelties that Brackley’s team will bring to Barcelona could be the last of the substantial ones.

Read also:

Ferrari, on the other hand, has so far maintained an F1-75 similar to the car that made its debut at Sakhir, so now it can put on the table a series of innovations, not just aerodynamics, which should allow it to renew the technical challenge with Red Bull. And it will be important that all the new parts work, because you can’t throw your money out the window …