Are you sitting then; shivering in your poncho for hours while waiting for Max Verstappen and his competitors to be released at Spa-Francorchamps, only to see only three laps behind a safety car. The 2021 scenario is what the FIA ​​wants to avoid in the future and is therefore considering mounting fenders above the rear wheels. The fenders prevent the ‘spray’ that obscures the view.

Nikolas Tombazis is the boss of the technical branch of F1. He tells The Race that the shortest race ever ‘has left scars on the sport’. The goal is to have the fenders on the cars by 2024. Tombazis wants to introduce them earlier: ‘We will try to have a package ready for the second half of the coming season. You potentially have more rain races there.’

The F1 fenders will not become a permanent part

This year too, the rain was more often a spoilsport than the cause of a fun race. Just think back to the races in Japan and Singapore. The addition would have an added benefit: “Now we almost never race with rain tires so I think it [de spatborden] will make sure we can use rain tyres.’

Maybe they can ask Donkervoort for ideas | Photo: © Donkervoort

We suspect that the fenders will not be standard on all F1 cars, but will only be fitted if rain is expected. It is not yet clear what the fenders will look like. Tombazis expects forward visibility to “improve by 50 percent.”

‘Most spray doesn’t just come from the tires’

Pirelli boss Mario Isola thinks his way. According to him, it is not just the tires: ‘I believe that most spray comes from the diffuser, so they have to investigate that as well, not just the tyres.’

The Pirelli CEO also thinks that there should not be a tire for the heaviest rainfall: “At the moment they cannot full lawdriving conditions by sight. To be honest, having a monsoon band is not helpful as they are never going to use that band. We will see.