If there is one aspect that the Formula 1 drivers have emphasized on several occasions, it is that of the weight of the cars, which increases from time to time with each technical revolution. An element that anyone behind the wheel notices significantly, especially in terms of agility in slow corners or during a duel, but which also covers a prominent issue in terms of safety.

Although it is true that the increase in weight is partly due to the best standards in terms of safety, with ever more resistant protections that have to pass particularly severe crash tests, on the other hand George Russell has repeatedly underlined the risk that a heavier car can represent in the event of an accident, because the energy to be dissipated in the impact would be greater.

Taking a step back, the dry mass of single-seaters has increased by 200 kg in the last two decades: in 2008, in fact, the minimum weight was 585 kg, which then rose to 620 kg with the regulatory changes and the ban on refueling during the pit stop in 2010. With the turbo-hybrid regulations of 2014, it then rose to 691 kg, reaching the 798 kg envisaged by the technical regulations for the 2023 season, which represents a record for the category.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

For this reason, Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem have repeatedly indicated that one of the objectives for the 2026 season should be to reduce weight, even if it seems to be a rather difficult challenge. Several engineers have talked about this aspect, but they have expressed a conflicting view on the feasibility and methods for reaching this target.

Who has expressed more than a few doubts is Pierre Waché, technical director of Red Bull, who remarked that net of the chassis and safety devices issue, in 2026 the weight of the Power Unit will increase, so it will be unrealistic to think of a significant decrease in curb mass: “I’m not sure there will be a significant change in terms of weight [nel 2026]. Safety, the most important aspect, safety has improved a lot for the rider. And we don’t want to compromise that aspect. Also, I believe the Power Unit defined now [per il 2026] is already vastly heavier than what we currently have. I think making it significantly lighter is going to be very, very difficult,” added the Milton Keynes team engineer.

However, there are those who have also proposed a different route, such as James Allison, who suggested that the FIA ​​impose a relatively lighter weight limit, then giving the teams the task of figuring out how to get there. An idea which, however, would have a significant impact in terms of budget, prompting the teams to focus above all on that area compared to others.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, on the bridge of the checkweigher Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“He’s not alone in thinking that this sort of inexorable weight-gain trend is something that needs to be halted and then reversed. Because, you know, every year the cars have gotten heavier. It is not trivial to make the weight move in the opposite direction. It is particularly difficult to come up with technical rules that make the car much lighter. The way to lighten them, in my opinion, is to lower the weight limit and make it our problem”.

“If cars cross the line, then all of us are faced with making some pretty tough decisions about what we put in our cars and what we don’t put in. But not everyone agrees with this point of view. But I think this is the most guaranteed way to reduce the weight of the cars,” explained the technical director of Mercedes.

Pierre Wache, Red Bull Racing Engineer, Dan Fallows, Aston Martin F1 Team, James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Motorsport Images

Even Dan Fallows, although he declared himself in line with the idea suggested by James Allison, wanted to point out how difficult it can be to apply with the 2026 rules, given that the overall weight will undoubtedly increase significantly: “I think I probably agree with James on this point. I think there are things we can do in the rules to help us. I think, certainly, lowering the weight limit is one way to achieve the goal.”

“But we have to make sure we don’t compromise safety in any way. And maybe there are things we could do architecturally that would help. But it will certainly be a challenge. And I think there is no doubt that, with the power unit regulations as they have been set, the challenge is even greater,” added Fallows.