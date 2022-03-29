At the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, controversies arose regarding the management of the virtual safety car which froze the race from the 38th to the 41st lap. The reason for discussion is the difference between the margin that separated the leader of the race Charles Leclerc from Max Verstappen at the time of the exposure of the VSC, and the margin observed in the restart lap.

At first glance, in fact, the accounts do not add up, because at the end of lap 37 (last lap before the VSC) on the finish line between the two treads the margin was 1 “581, while on lap 41 (after the VSC) the gap is dropped to 0 ”483.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in battle for the first position in Jeddah Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On a more in-depth analysis, however, there have been no anomalies in the system that regulates the virtual safety car regime. At the crossing of the 40th lap the gap between Leclerc and Verstappen was 1 ”655, and the Dutchman maintained the same gap at the exit of corner ‘2’, that is just before the green flag regime that started the race again. .

The gap was reduced by a few tenths from turn 4 to the braking of turn 13, where Leclerc passed with 1 “190, but in the second sector Verstappen managed to drop below the second by lapping in 29” 239 against 29 “530 of the Monegasque.

Arrived below the threshold that allowed him to open the mobile wing, Verstappen reached the braking point of turn 27 four tenths from Leclerc, effectively hooking the opponent and starting the forcing that allowed him to remain in the DRS area until the moment in which he took command of the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Therefore, there does not seem to have been any anomalies in the management of the virtual safety car regime, but there were small differences in the restart phase, a crucial juncture in which Red Bull seemed to be able to push itself to the limit immediately, probably thanks to the temperature. tires.

However, we are talking about tenths of a second, margins that are not normally the object of attention from the teams, the FIA ​​and the drivers themselves, but which in a very close duel like the one seen in Jeddah between Leclerc and Verstappen manage to be decisive.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It will probably be a leitmotiv of the 2022 season, which promises to be characterized by a great technical balance, to the benefit of the fans who are enjoying a very high quality show destined, however, to put a strain on the nerves and coronaries of the riders and teams involved in this beautiful confrontation.