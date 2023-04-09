Although after qualifying the premises seemed extremely positive, Williams left Australia with a scoreless score. On the one hand, there is a sense of regret for a great opportunity that didn’t materialize, but on the other, there is enthusiasm for a start to the season that has reserved some unexpected satisfaction for a team aware of its limitations, both in terms of the car and the structure.

Up until the moment of the accident, Alex Albon was in sixth position, in full points. Although behind him there were potentially faster pace cars, such as the two Alpines and a comeback Sergio Perez, the Williams Team Principal is certain that the Anglo-Thai driver could have finished the race in the points.

“Alex was in the points with merit in an excellent position, nobody had given anything away. There is no doubt that behind Alex there were two Alpine and Perez, who were very fast in terms of pace, but putting that aside, before the crash, Alex was controlling the race, he was doing lift and coast to control the tires, felt good and not under pressure. I have no doubts that [senza incidente] we would have finished in a good position for the points”.

On the Melbourne track, the FW45 had given excellent signals right from the free practice sessions, which then materialized with a good placement in qualifying. Unfortunately, the accident during the first laps deprived the Grove team of a good result, which the Team Principal tried to explain by emphasizing how a different approach for turn five altered the tire temperatures and put them in crisis.

“What happened with Alex is very difficult to explain at first glance at the data. He went through turn 5 and was approaching turn 6 with a slower speed than the previous lap and, nevertheless, he lost the rear and at that point there was nothing he could do. Turn five is a corner that in qualifying is easily negotiated with wide open throttle, but in the race it’s more complex, you have to lift your foot”.

“However, the car was handling well and what we noticed was that you could almost flat out [anche in gara] and that changes the way you distribute energy throughout the lap and we have modified some parameters to adapt “.

Alex Albon’s car, Williams FW45, is removed from the circuit Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images

“On the lap in which unfortunately Alex had the accident, at the fifth corner Alex was ten kilometers per hour faster than the previous lap. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but in terms of energy on the tires and tire temperature, that makes a big difference. difference”.

“Alex realized he was going too fast and had to lift his foot. As a result, he ran wide, causing the left rear tire to hit the curb. When the tire temperature, with a high frequency impact, the The consequences are considerable. Once he entered the sixth corner, he realized he no longer had the grip of the previous laps. And this is where his race ended”, concluded James Vowles, echoing what Albon had already said after the race.

Apart from the weekend without points, which was extremely frustrating given the circumstances, the Team Principal nevertheless wanted to underline the enthusiasm that is felt at Williams, both because the car is performing better than expected and because the English team is starting to build the foundations for your future.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing Photo by: Williams

“It was a disappointing, frustrating weekend. But it shows how hard everyone is working. We have a car that fought for points on three different tracks, with different characteristics and situations, as well as different types of asphalt and tyres.”

“It’s something that keeps you motivated. The frustration comes when we know we haven’t been able to pick up the points that the car is capable of. I think we’re now looking to the future with our heads held high,” added Vowles.