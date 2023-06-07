“Lewis, it’s James”. For years, the most attentive enthusiasts have associated something important with the Mercedes radio teams preceded by this message. The ‘James’ is James Vowles, a forty-three-year-old British engineer who until last season stood on Toto Wolff’s right during all the Grands Prix.

Vowles has been the Williams team principal since 20 February, “a great opportunity” that James accepted by deciding to leave the Brackley office after 21 years. A span of time in which he went from being a young engineer recently graduated from BrownGP, to the era of world titles in flurry of Mercedes sitting at the head of the group of strategies.

Over the years he has acquired many other tasks, becoming a sort of deputy Wolff in many activities of the team, ranging from finance to junior program management. All without ever renouncing the adrenaline-pumping management of race strategies, a role he had to abandon this year after taking the helm of Williams.

An initial assessment of your new role. How is it going?

“All right. It’s a challenge, but I knew it would be. I didn’t come here expecting it to be easy, but at the same time it’s a rewarding role. I like that no day is the same as the previous one, there are always new things and problems, better or worse than what you have experienced before. The team and the owners share my vision, everyone is aware that to move forward we will have to make changes, to return to success it is essential to evolve, and everyone is ready to do so”.

What’s the biggest difference you’ve found between a top team like the one you worked for until 2022 and a second-tier team? Equipment? Personal? Pilots?

“I believe a little of everything. There are some sectors, not many, that have a similar level of organization to what I saw in Mercedes, others that are 20 years behind, but that doesn’t surprise me considering the history of this team. We know that in the last 20 years the investment made in the team has been practically nil. Then an investment company came along, and something started to change a bit starting from the end of 2020. We are in a situation where many structures have remained the same as in 2003, such as the composite materials department for example. This is one of those areas where I see things that go back to before I started working in the sport, more than 20 years ago.”

We can assume that you have a path in mind to bring the team back to the top. Does it go through technical partnerships or is it just a matter of financial resources?

“In the end it all depends on the resources and the working group, and I would also add on the mentality. We know what we need, but above all we need a change of mentality. I made a to-do list and was told ‘But this is three years’ work and you want it in six months?’ Yes, because this is now the standard, but it will take time to get there. The important thing is to have a clear understanding of the direction to indicate to the whole team and obviously also have all the necessary equipment to work at their best. The personnel development phase will also be delicate, in Mercedes for years a phone call was enough and it was done, now I’ll have to spend more time on it”.

How does a large investment campaign marry with the limitations imposed by the budget cap?

“It’s the biggest topic we’re discussing behind the scenes. After the first week spent in Williams I showed the FIA ​​and Formula 1 what I had in Mercedes and what I have available today, emphasizing that with the current structure we will never be able to be competitive. I have found great support, and in the end the decision to guarantee us the possibility of investing to catch up will pass. I think everything will be formalized in July”.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin has shown that a perfectly executed transfer campaign can allow for an important step forward in a short time. Is it the only way to grow or are there others?

“I strongly believe in a structure in which on the one hand you have experienced personnel and on the other a group of young people who need to be brought up by those who already know the problems of a Formula 1 team. Initially there is an important gap between two groups, but over time it decreases more and more. The limit of this approach is the time needed to get what we want, but we have taken it into account and in the end it fits well with our needs”.

According to some technical directors, one of the fundamental steps of the projects that will give life to the 2026 single-seaters will be integration with the power unit. Is it a penalizing aspect for a client team?

“It’s a concrete problem, but at the same time I think it won’t be a problem in our case. Today we see that the rear end of the single-seaters of the customer teams reflects the guidelines provided by those who make the power unit, as in our case either Haas or AlphaTauri. However, we must not forget that Mercedes has 1,300 people working on a project every day, and they do an excellent job. In addition, they are very open in the relationship, if you have an idea you can confront them”.

Williams FW45, detail of the nose and front wing Photo by: Uncredited

“Today relations are excellent, but we know that when a customer team becomes very competitive the relationship changes, we have the example of Aston Martin which has decided to disconnect the cord that tied it to Mercedes. But in our case this aspect it is certainly not a problem, considering where we are currently positioned, I can say with certainty that we will need Mercedes support for many more years, the road is long”.

Are you open to the possibility of reserving one of your seats for a driver from the Mercedes nursery?

“I’d rather have a youngster in our program! I know the Mercedes junior program well, I was personally involved, and now that I’m not there anymore it’s a bit frustrating to think I’ve signed a talent like Kimi Antonelli and not be able to have him with me. But I repeat, the priority is to build our nursery, we have the funds to do it and we will carry it forward by investing time and energy”.

“At the moment we have Zak O’Sullivan and Luke Browning in F3, but we are also monitoring the younger ones. If one day Mercedes asks us to let Antonelli race in our team, the operation could still be interesting for us if at that moment we don’t have other riders available with the same talent. It was the same with George Russell “.

Here is Hospitality Williams Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

You have experienced the era of the budget cap seen through the eyes of a top team and now through those of a less structured team. Did you change your mind?

“No, I think it’s positive, and the first interesting aspect to note is that even in Williams we are at the budget limit. The greatest benefits that the budget cap has brought so far can be clearly seen in the value that the teams have achieved, we are talking about figures that have increased two, three or four times compared to a few years ago. Thanks to the possibility of being able to plan expenses, each team has become a profitable company and this has attracted many investors”.

Speaking with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, the proposal to standardize the gearbox re-emerged, considered an expensive element and which in the end has no impact on performance. How do you see it?

“Formula 1 has tried to introduce a standard gearbox on many occasions, but I personally think they have done it with the wrong approach, which is by looking for an external supplier. In the end, the proposal was a heavier transmission, of lower quality and in any case with a considerable price. Why should we go this route? The only viable way for me is to evaluate the possibility that Ferrari or Mercedes or Red Bull could participate in a tender to provide gearboxes for all the teams. There would be no quality problems and we would spend less. We can’t deny that today we spend a lot to turn gears that have no impact on performance, but it’s also true that outside of Formula 1, no company will ever come close, even remotely, to the technology we have in this paddock today”.