From bogeyman to helpless puppet is a snap. This is the parable that marked the year 2022 of the W13, a car that in Sakhir’s Formula 1 pre-season tests had frightened everyone with its shapes (remember the visual impact of the ‘size zero’ bellies?), ending up however to be a victim of its own architecture, held back by a drag – resistance to progress – which, among other things, undermined a season lived by Mercedes as a supporting actress. From appearance.

Of course, the Silver Arrow (checked) improved its performance considerably, especially in the second part of the season when Mercedes understood some mistakes and remedied them with updates that worked properly. But the W13 remained unfinished.

At the end of the season, Mercedes F1 AMG team strategist James Vowles also took stock of the season from a technical point of view. Not just any words, because it is clear that Mercedes, at a certain point in 2022, had to decide whether to pursue the path traced by the W13 or completely change its philosophy.

Waiting to find out if the W14 will be a completely different car from its progenitor or a direct relative, Vowles admitted that the team only understood certain things about the W13. Others, still today, are unknown.

“I don’t think it can be said that now, or even over the winter, we know everything about the W13. Over the year we’ve learned and discovered a whole host of new elements that we’ve had to learn to understand and develop very quickly, but we have to compare to where we were, not so much Bahrain where we were quite competitive after testing, but I would definitely say Melbourne, Imola, first little sequence of the year on normal tracks if we want to use a better word, and then compared to where we were after ‘Austin Update, the last update of the year that we brought, so Austin, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.”

“We’ve had ups and downs. The W13 has elements that we think we understand and some that haven’t been fully explained yet,” confirmed Vowles. “During the season we have managed to develop better than our competitors, we have structures that allow us to progress better than them. But we still have gaps. And the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix showed it well”.

Mercedes, beyond the victory obtained at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, is called to work hard in the winter break to close the gap that separates it from Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, who finished in first and second respectively place in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship.

“We have to close the gap over the winter and I think Mercedes has a great process and a great system to do that. The development you’ve seen over the season will continue over the winter too and I think we’ll be very strong next year.” Vowles concluded.