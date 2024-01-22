Williams' hope is that 2023 will finally represent a turning point after particularly difficult seasons in which it found itself having to fight in the less noble areas of the rankings.

The seventh place achieved at the end of the last championship gave confidence to the environment, above all because it arrived in a phase of profound internal revolution, not only due to the arrival of James Vowles and Pat Fry, but also due to the important investments underway in structures by exploiting CapEx.

The car could count on certain strengths that helped make the difference in specific events, such as those requiring low load set-ups or tracks where margin could be found with high top speeds. However, one of the first decisions made by Vowles was to end the development of the 2023 car early to focus more on this year's challenges, so much so that Williams brought little development during the year.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Alex Albon, Williams FW45

From different points of view, therefore, Williams was able to benefit from the strengths of the FW45, but towards the end of the year other teams clearly managed to take steps forward by overtaking the Grove team on the of performance, such as AlphaTauri. Ahead of the new year, British engineers have been working to increase the car's overall payload, but Vowles believes there will also be tangible improvements in aspects such as vehicle dynamics. An aspect that should not be underestimated, not only because the hope is that it will turn into greater confidence for the driver, but also because they should contribute to resolving those difficulties in tire management which often had a negative impact on the race. On several occasions, in fact, the FW45's ability to quickly heat the tires on a single lap then showed its negative effects over long distances, with higher consumption than its rivals.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the 2024 car, Vowles said: “We've added downforce, but really the main thing we've worked on is the behavior and characteristics of the car. I think there's untapped potential, so we can make some steps forward. How much, however, is difficult to say.”

With the battle in the center of the group so close, Williams he is aware that an important step forward will be needed to consistently fight in the middle of the group. AlphaTauri will be able to count on a closer collaboration with Red Bull, while Alfa Romeo should change its concept to regain competitiveness and solve some problems that have often penalized the C43.

“I'm satisfied with the work we're doing, but I bet if you interview all the grid teams they'll tell you: 'I'm satisfied with the work we're doing'. That usually tells you that maybe you'll get a little further, but nothing more “The big steps forward are made with the change in regulations. 2026 will be the first opportunity to take a real step forward”, explained the Team Principal, underlining how he is aware of the fact that a change of pace will only occur in conjunction with the regulatory change 2026, when Williams will also be able to count on new structures that will help in the development and management of the team.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, at the pit wall

While Vowles was able to make some rapid changes to the team to address key areas of weakness, such as purchasing car parts management software to evaluate track use and lifecycle, at the same time is convinced that attention should be paid more to the path that the team is following in a future perspective.

“You can very quickly get drawn into what I call the weed problem, where you look at a problem and then start digging. But that, to be honest, is a short-term attitude, because that problem is already the result of other systems that were wrong from the start.”

“Everything we've changed is about bringing in infrastructure and people, and it's going to take a long time for the effects to be felt.”